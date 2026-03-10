The True Cost of Speeding: It’s More Than the $100 Fine

How a speeding ticket affects car insurance

For most people, the highest cost of a speeding ticket isn’t the fine itself. It’s the increase in your car insurance afterward.

Insurance companies look at your driving record when they set your rates. If you get a speeding ticket, they see you as a higher risk, which usually means your premiums will go up when you renew.

According to industry data from groups like the Insurance Information Institute and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, traffic violations can considerably increase premiums depending on:

How fast you were going over the limit

Your prior driving history

Your age

Your state

Your insurer

The amount your insurance goes up after a speeding ticket can vary, but one speeding ticket can raise your premium by about 10% to 30%. For someone paying $1,800 per year, a 20% increase would mean $360 more per year, or $1,080 over three years.

Most insurance companies consider violations for three to five years. So that $100 ticket could actually end up costing you $1,000 or more in the long run.

The minor fine for speeding may also affect safe or good driver discounts. Some insurers forgive a first minor ticket, but a speeding violation may eliminate a safe-driver discount, disqualify you from accident forgiveness programs, and remove eligibility for preferred-tier pricing.

If you lose a 10% safe driver discount on a $1,800 premium, that’s another $180 each year, on top of any extra charges for the violation. For drivers with previously clean records, losing these discounts can be just as expensive as the ticket itself.