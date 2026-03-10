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The True Cost of Speeding: It’s More Than the $100 Fine

Fines, insurance increases, and hidden fees could push a $100 fine beyond $2,000.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

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John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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Published | Reading time: 4 minutes

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So, you got pulled over for driving a little over the speed limit and ended up with a $100 ticket. It’s annoying, but it doesn’t seem like a big deal, right?

But for many drivers, the true cost of a speeding ticket extends well beyond the fine printed on the citation and could add up to thousands of dollars over time. A speeding ticket affects many other financial factors, from insurance premiums to court fees and lost time at work.

Here’s what drivers should consider.

In many states, the basic fine for a minor speeding ticket is usually between $25 and $150. But that’s rarely the total amount you’ll pay.

Drivers may also face court costs and administrative fees, state surcharges, highway safety or trauma fund assessments, and local municipality add-ons.

In some states, all required fees can easily raise a $100 speeding ticket to $150–$300, and that’s before your insurance rates go up.

How a speeding ticket affects car insurance

For most people, the highest cost of a speeding ticket isn’t the fine itself. It’s the increase in your car insurance afterward.

Insurance companies look at your driving record when they set your rates. If you get a speeding ticket, they see you as a higher risk, which usually means your premiums will go up when you renew.

According to industry data from groups like the Insurance Information Institute and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, traffic violations can considerably increase premiums depending on:

  • How fast you were going over the limit

  • Your prior driving history

  • Your age

  • Your state

  • Your insurer

The amount your insurance goes up after a speeding ticket can vary, but one speeding ticket can raise your premium by about 10% to 30%. For someone paying $1,800 per year, a 20% increase would mean $360 more per year, or $1,080 over three years.

Most insurance companies consider violations for three to five years. So that $100 ticket could actually end up costing you $1,000 or more in the long run.

The minor fine for speeding may also affect safe or good driver discounts. Some insurers forgive a first minor ticket, but a speeding violation may eliminate a safe-driver discount, disqualify you from accident forgiveness programs, and remove eligibility for preferred-tier pricing.

If you lose a 10% safe driver discount on a $1,800 premium, that’s another $180 each year, on top of any extra charges for the violation. For drivers with previously clean records, losing these discounts can be just as expensive as the ticket itself.

Points on your license

Most states use point systems to track violations. Accumulating too many points can trigger license suspension, mandatory defensive driving courses, and additional state-imposed driver responsibility fees.

In some states, getting too many points can put you in a high-risk insurance category. If your insurance company sees you as high-risk, your premiums could go way up, or they might not renew your policy at all.

Court and legal costs

Some drivers choose to contest a speeding ticket. That may incur attorney fees, court filing fees, time off work, and travel expenses.

Hiring a traffic lawyer can cost hundreds of dollars. Sometimes it’s worth it since getting the ticket reduced or dismissed could save you from bigger insurance increases later on.

Employment consequences

For commercial drivers or anyone who drives for work, like salespeople, delivery drivers, and rideshare drivers, a speeding ticket can affect your job.

Employers that monitor motor vehicle records (MVRs) may issue disciplinary action, restrict driving privileges, increase internal insurance costs, and terminate employment in serious cases.

For commercial driver’s license holders, penalties can be significantly more strict. Both Uber and Lyft review drivers’ motor vehicle records as part of their background-check process. The companies evaluate moving violations, such as speeding tickets, as well as more serious offenses, like reckless driving or DUI. Drivers with repeated violations or major offenses may be disqualified or removed from the platforms.

Impact on future insurance shopping

A speeding violation doesn’t just affect your current insurance. If you shop for coverage, other insurers will also review your driving history. A speeding ticket can mean:

  • Fewer competitive quotes

  • Loss of access to preferred insurers

  • Placement in non-standard markets

It still helps to shop around. Some insurance companies don’t treat minor violations as harshly as others, but you may not have as much leverage to get the best price.

SR-22 or FR-44 requirements (in severe cases)

More serious speeding violations, such as driving much too fast or reckless driving, can result in additional state filing requirements, such as an SR-22 or an FR-44. These certificates prove that you have the state-mandated amount of liability coverage and typically come with:

  • Filing fees

  • Higher minimum coverage requirements

  • Substantially higher premiums

The long-term financial picture

Here’s a simplified example of how costs can stack up.

Cost Category
sort ascsort desc
Estimated Impact
sort ascsort desc
Base fine$100
Court costs and state fees$75–$150
Insurance increase (3 years)$1,500
Lost discounts (3 years)$600
Total potential cost$2,275–$2,350

And that’s just for a minor violation. More serious speeding offenses, like driving more than 20 mph over the limit, can cost you much more.

Moreover, fines and fees vary widely by state, and even by county. For example, speeding 15 mph over the limit in Bexar County, Texas, can net you a fine of $215. In Travis County, you’ll pay $10 for every mile per hour you go over the posted speed limit, so that 15 mph over will cost you $150 in fines. That same violation in New York could cost you up to $300 and up to 30 days in jail.

Drivers may be able to limit the long-term cost by:

  • Taking a state-approved defensive driving course

  • Negotiating a reduced charge in court

  • Using telematics programs to demonstrate safe driving

  • Comparing quotes at renewal

Some states allow drivers to attend traffic school to avoid points appearing on their records, though policies vary widely.

What’s next? The bottom line

The real cost of a speeding ticket isn’t just the fine. It’s all the extra expenses that come with it.

Between insurance surcharges, lost discounts, court fees, and potential employment impact, even a minor speeding citation can cost well over $1,000 in the long run.

For drivers, it’s simple: Slowing down is one of the best ways to keep your insurance costs down over time.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug BaileySenior Content Writer
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Featured in

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