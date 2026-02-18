Auto Industry’s Hottest New Model: Selling Insurance

What’s next? Not everyone is starting their own insurance service

Combining the purchase, coverage, and claims processes into a one-stop shopping model may be an emerging trend, but not everyone has fully licensed their own insurance carriers. Many still partner with traditional insurers.

For example, Ford now partners with Alset Insurance Services to offer Ford Insure. The Rivian Insurance Program provides insurance policies for owners of Rivian electric vehicles, primarily underwritten by Nationwide and, in some cases, by Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Volvo Car Financial Services, a new Volvo company, is not an insurance company but rather an independent agency and digital platform that helps customers shop for insurance through its app. It also joins with established insurers to provide coverage.

And Toyota has partnered with insurers to provide coverage for customers at the time of purchase.

All these automakers claim they designed the move into insurance to improve customer convenience and lower insurance costs by using telematics, driver behavior, and vehicle repairability to determine premiums rather than relying on traditional actuarial models.

But not everyone embraces the notion of auto manufacturers getting involved in insurance. Some see it as adding another layer of complexity to an already confusing and challenging product.

“It’s going to trigger a significant shift in the personal auto insurance market, and has the potential to complicate things,” said Ben Galbreath, partner and insurance agent with Wallace & Turner Insurance in Springfield, Ohio. “As more households end up with multiple vehicles insured through different carriers, policies will become more fragmented and complex. That creates challenges not just for consumers, but for traditional carriers and agencies, particularly when it comes to offering umbrella coverage.”

Umbrella policies, Galbreath told Insurify, typically require underlying auto coverage to meet specific criteria, and automaker-issued policies may not always qualify.

Reinsurers — companies that provide insurance for other insurance companies — may also turn a critical eye toward the trend, he said.

“Reinsurance companies closely evaluate many factors of primary insurers before allowing umbrella coverage to sit over them,” he said. “As automakers enter the space, reinsurers will need to assess a range of new risk factors, which could further complicate how and when umbrella coverage is offered across different providers.”