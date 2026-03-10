Who Pays When a Driverless Vehicle Crashes?

When a crash occurs, auto insurance usually follows a clear process: determine who caused the accident and pay damages.

But things get complicated when driver-assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot, Ford BlueCruise, GM Super Cruise, or driverless cars like Waymo are involved.

Was the driver the human, the software, or both? The answer affects who pays — the driver’s insurer, the automaker’s insurer, a supplier, or a combination of them.

“Technology in modern vehicles is advancing faster than most laws can adapt,” writes attorney Alex Stalvey in his blog for the law firm Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey LLC. “These systems blur the line between driver and machine. This has become especially prevalent in the courtroom and at the negotiating table in recent months.”

Vehicle “driver-assist” and self-driving technologies use the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Levels of Driving Automation, from Level 0 to Level 5. Level 0 is no automation. Level 5 is full automation, which doesn’t exist on the road — yet.