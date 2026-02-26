Connected Car Data: Are Insurers and Drivers Rolling Toward Dynamic, Variable Pricing?

Insurance that prices you in real time

Actuarial tables set premiums based on factors such as driving record, credit history, age, gender, location, and vehicle type. Once a driver buys a traditional auto insurance policy, the insurer can’t legally change the premium until the policy comes up for renewal.

But with newer technologies, such as telematics, connected-car data, and AI-powered analytics, insurers can now continuously assess your risk and adjust pricing accordingly.

“It’s not necessarily a new concept,” said Kelly Hernandez, associate vice president of auto product development and telematics at Nationwide Insurance. “But it’s a new concept for auto insurance.”

Insurers began introducing telematics programs as convenient safety- and driver-feedback systems, frequently linked to smartphones. Now, to an increasingly greater extent, telematics programs set policy prices that may frequently go up or down, depending on the data.

Telematics tracks everything in real time — including a car’s speed and mileage, a driver’s braking habits, when they drive, and even how often they use their cell phone while driving. The technology feeds that data back to the driver’s insurance company. The insurer then uses the data to refine the risk profile and potentially raise or lower the customer’s premium.

In other words, instead of a fixed snapshot of risk at the start of a policy period, insurers can shift the policy in response to driver behavior.

“Like a utility bill that varies by usage — in the summer it’s higher and lower in the winter — people are familiar with the concept,” Hernandez said.

Large insurers, like Nationwide, and telematics providers already offer these programs:

Usage-based insurance (UBI), such as pay-per-mile and other behavior-based rates, is becoming increasingly common, and some drivers can save money by enrolling. Nationwide, in fact, told Insurify that 85%–90% of its customers who buy a policy online enroll only in its UBI program, and acceptance rates are still growing. Their average savings amount is 30%–35%, according to Nationwide.

Some insurers offer discount programs that assess rates based on six-month or annual reviews.

Advanced analytics firms — including insurers themselves — now embed telematics into standard pricing models to tailor premiums more closely to individual risk profiles.

“It has every potential to transform the way in which risk is assessed and in which rates are administered to the consumer,” said Kyle Schmitt, vice president of quantitative science at Root Insurance. “It is the most decisive bit of information that you can get in predicting the risk of a customer and is among the factors that have the biggest implications on the rate that you will get as a consumer.”

Root was one of the pioneers of telematics-first pricing, collecting driving data via smartphone to set and adjust premiums based on real driving behavior, not just rating factors. While it’s less explicitly pay-per-mile, driving performance data can influence rates more dynamically than with traditional pricing.

“It has the potential to displace information that insurers historically have gotten from other places,” Schmitt said. “Because the thing we really care about is your behaviors behind the wheel, but historically, insurers have had to rely on proxies that are not causal in nature; they are not the things that actually cause the accidents.”