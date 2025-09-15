Refunds and Rate Decreases May Be on the Way for Some Florida Drivers

Floridians pay some of the most expensive car insurance premiums in the U.S. But Progressive auto insurance customers may soon be able to get a refund.

State law requires insurers to issue refunds to policyholders — or offer a renewal credit — if their profits exceed a state-mandated threshold over a three-year period. Progressive’s profits may pass that threshold in 2025, according to the company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In its filing, Progressive noted that the insurer has lowered its Florida car insurance rates twice in the past year due to increased profits and lower claims costs.

“Despite these actions, it is possible that our profit for personal auto in Florida for the 2023 to 2025 period will exceed the statutory profit limit … and that we will need to pay any profit above [that limit],” the filing stated.

Florida drivers with Progressive auto insurance pay an average of $272 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. The state averages for all insurers are $209 and $155 per month, respectively.