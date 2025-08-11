Home>Car Insurance>News

Pennsylvania Regulator Blocked $210.1 Million in Insurance Premium Increases in 2025

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department denied more than $85 million in auto insurance premium hikes in the first half of the year.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) denied $210.1 million in proposed property and casualty (P&C) insurance premium increases in the first half of 2025. Insurance companies request rate increases from the PID, and state regulators review the requests to ensure they’re not excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory.

The PID’s proposal denials in the first six months of 2025 are more than double the $98.3 million in premium increases rejected during the same period in 2024.

The state regulator most commonly denies rate increase proposals when “actuarial staff believes an insurer is overstating expected future losses or expenses, and the premiums [needed] to pay for them,” said Adrian Sipes, deputy communications director at the PID.

Rate increase rejections have saved Pennsylvanians $103.6 million in title insurance premiums, $85.3 million in auto premiums, $13.7 million in homeowners premiums, $5.0 million in umbrella insurance premiums, and $2.5 million in other P&C insurance premiums in 2025, according to the PID.

Premium increase denials bring consumer relief

After years of back-to-back rate increases, insurance premiums are straining some Pennsylvania consumers’ budgets.

Full-coverage car insurance rates in Pennsylvania increased by 38% last year to an annual average of $2,114, according to Insurify data. Insurify’s data science team projects average home insurance premiums in the state will rise by 7% this year.

Type of Insurance
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium (2024)
sort ascsort desc
Projected Annual Premium (End of 2025)
sort ascsort desc
Projected Cost Increase in 2025
sort ascsort desc
Full-coverage car insurance$2,114$2,209$95
Home insurance for a $300,000 property (2024)$1,695$1,806$111

“We carefully review and evaluate rate increases submitted to our department because we know consumers work hard for their money and that big increases can create big problems for Pennsylvania families,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys in a statement. “At the same time, we recognize that insurers’ costs are increasing as the cost of the products and services that they insure continue[s] to rise.”

What’s next? Despite PID denials, a new bill could increase Pennsylvania premiums

Pennsylvania insurance regulators blocked record premium increases in the first half of 2025, but drivers may still see rates climb by the end of the year.

House Bill 1666, introduced June 25, proposes raising the state’s minimum property damage liability coverage for drivers from $5,000 to $25,000 per accident, significantly increasing auto insurers’ financial responsibility.

If the bill passes, companies would stop offering policies with lower coverage, making Pennsylvania car insurance more expensive, said Buddy Parkhurst, a licensed insurance agent with Insurify. “Increasing minimum limits required by law isn’t the same as increasing rates altogether. You just have to pay more because you’re getting more.”

But drivers unable to afford higher premiums may not be getting coverage at all.

The state legislature is considering the bill as 29% of Americans have downgraded or cut insurance coverage in the last year to afford essentials like rent and groceries, according to a Guardian Service report.

Policyholders struggling to pay premiums may save money by comparing quotes with several companies or considering alternative coverage options, like pay-per-mile car insurance.

Sipes, of the PID, advises homeowners to replace old roofs with storm-resistant materials to future-proof against weather damage claims and avoid premium increases. Sipes also says homeowners should “consider purchasing flood insurance, no matter where they live,” through a private flood insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Cassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo