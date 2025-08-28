Illinois ‘Driving Change’ Auto Insurance Reform Campaign Claims Unfair Rating Factors, Aims to Decrease Costs

Table of contents What’s next Table of contents Compare quotes What’s next

Statewide insurance reform in Illinois is in the works, though efforts are in the early stages.

The Illinois secretary of state’s office launched the “Driving Change” advocacy campaign in July to gather information and start developing legislation.

The campaign aims to further understand the factors driving high rates and gather evidence of potentially unfair rate practices, in part through a series of virtual town hall meetings.

During these community meetings, the SOS’s office will seek to gather input and stories from Illinois residents about any unfair or discriminatory auto insurance rate practices they’ve faced.

“The cost of your car insurance in Illinois isn’t based on your driving record — it’s based on things such as the neighborhood where you live and your credit score,” wrote Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in a Chicago-Tribune op-ed.

Insurance companies considering a person’s ZIP code and credit history is common, but some reporting has raised questions about how insurers use this information.

The SOS has made it clear that his office supports legislation prohibiting insurers from using a driver’s credit score, ZIP code, non-driving data from phone apps, or age to determine auto insurance premiums.

“If the purpose of auto insurance is to protect Illinois’ 9.4 million motorists, it only makes sense that their driving records should be the primary factor for setting their rates,” said Giannoulias in his op-ed.

Other statewide officials, including the governor and the leaders of the Illinois House and Senate, have also expressed concern about insurance rate hikes this summer.

Specific insurance reform legislation has yet to be proposed, and the Illinois General Assembly won’t return to session until January 2026.