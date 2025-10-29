Closing the Gig Gap: The Push for Specialized Insurance in the App-Based Economy

The gig economy has grown rapidly, giving millions of Americans the chance to work as freelancers and contractors and in remote roles. More than 10% of the American workforce uses the gig economy as their primary source of income, according to Gig Economy Data Hub.

​But even with this stunning growth, there’s still a big gap in the gig economy: insurance.

“More than half the US workforce is expected to be freelancing or contracting by 2027,” says Brennan Kolar, senior financial analyst and founder of Atlas CPA Index, in Washington, D.C. “Most of them right now are either working without insurance or paying for annual policies built for full-time businesses.”

An estimated 35% of U.S. gig workers lack health insurance, according to a study by Stride Health. Disability and income protection are even less common. Without these, one injury or illness could mean losing months of income with no backup.