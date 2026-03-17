Why ‘Social Inflation’ Is Boosting Bodily Injury Claims and What Insurers Must Do Next

The number of car accidents and basic insurance claims has been falling in recent years. But one type of car insurance claim is moving in the opposite direction: bodily injury.

Government regulators and insurance industry groups say the number of property damage, collision, and personal injury protection (PIP) claims has generally declined. Meanwhile, the number of injuries to drivers, passengers, or pedestrians has skyrocketed.

The trend has puzzled analysts and insurers alike.

Bodily injury claims now account for more than half of the liability claims insurers pay out, according to a recent analysis by CCC Intelligent Solutions.

The average payout has climbed to about $29,100 per injured person, according to Erik Bahnsen, director of casualty industry analytics at CCC.

“Bodily injury is the outlier,” Bahnsen wrote in a recent report, noting that these claims have risen about 11% over the past two years. At the same time, the cost per claim has risen at three to four times the rate of overall inflation, he said.

Many in the insurance industry say one factor behind the rise in bodily injury claims is “social inflation.” But others say the issue is far more complex.

Social inflation refers to changes in the legal environment and public attitudes toward lawsuits that can drive up claim costs. It can include more aggressive litigation tactics, larger jury awards, and shifting expectations about how much compensation injured people should receive.