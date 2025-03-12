Average Car Insurance Rates as of March 2025 | Insurify

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Car insurance rates continue to stay steady moving further into 2025. The national average rate for full-coverage car insurance remained at $192 per month, according to Insurify data. The national average liability rate increased slightly from $101 per month to $102 per month by the end of February.
Rates in Washington, D.C., continued to increase during February, climbing to $359 per month for full coverage and $196 for liability coverage. Rates there were $329 for full coverage and $174 for liability in January.
Conversely, some states saw significant decreases for full coverage. Michigan rates fell from $292 to $284. Nebraska full-coverage rates also fell, sliding from $183 to $177.
Average cost of car insurance by state as of March 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.
For most states, rates stayed steady with fluctuations of only a few dollars or less. But some areas saw bigger jumps, like Washington, D.C., Delaware, Massachusetts, and Vermont.
Michigan and Nebraska saw big decreases in full-coverage rates.
State
Full
Liability
National
$192
$102
Alabama
$59
$141
Arizona
$85
$162
Arkansas
$104
$205
California
$104
$218
Colorado
$107
$234
Connecticut
$120
$212
Delaware
$165
$271
Florida
$175
$252
Georgia
$151
$234
Hawaii
$67
$127
Idaho
$69
$122
Illinois
$79
$163
Indiana
$72
$138
Iowa
$65
$130
Kansas
$85
$162
Kentucky
$110
$173
Louisiana
$126
$216
Maine
$82
$149
Maryland
$211
$343
Massachusetts
$105
$180
Michigan
$171
$284
Minnesota
$110
$206
Mississippi
$92
$187
Missouri
$92
$179
Montana
$76
$163
Nebraska
$84
$177
Nevada
$158
$258
New Hampshire
$60
$114
New Jersey
$139
$169
New Mexico
$68
$155
New York
$191
$318
North Carolina
$61
$106
North Dakota
$80
$138
Ohio
$67
$121
Oklahoma
$83
$170
Oregon
$96
$148
Pennsylvania
$91
$178
Rhode Island
$118
$192
South Carolina
$170
$274
South Dakota
$60
$141
Tennessee
$65
$138
Texas
$117
$226
Utah
$102
$168
Vermont
$67
$151
Virginia
$108
$193
Washington
$89
$169
Washington, D.C.
$196
$359
West Virginia
$78
$157
Wisconsin
$67
$140
Wyoming
$50
$103
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of February 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of March 2025
Washington, D.C., was the most expensive area for car insurance in February. Maryland, New York, and South Carolina continue to rank among the most expensive states, a trend from 2024. Despite Michigan’s rate decreases, it still ranks as one of the most expensive states.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Washington, D.C.
$278
$196
$359
Maryland
$277
$211
$343
New York
$255
$191
$318
Michigan
$228
$171
$284
South Carolina
$222
$170
$274

5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of March 2025
Wyoming continues to hold its position as the cheapest state for car insurance, with both liability and full-coverage rates well below the national averages of $102 and $192, respectively.
Here are the states with the lowest rates in February.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Wyoming
$77
$50
$103
North Carolina
$84
$61
$106
New Hampshire
$87
$60
$114
Ohio
$104
$67
$121
Idaho
$96
$69
$122

Factors that affect car insurance rates
Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.
Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.
Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents or engage in risky behaviors, like aggressive driving.
Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.
Credit history: Actuarial data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.
Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive, or that have multiple safety features, cost less to insure.
Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.
Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.
Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.
Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.
Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.
How to save on car insurance
Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.
Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:
Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.
Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.
Increase the deductible. A higher collision and comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.
Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.
Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.
For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
