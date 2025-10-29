Clean Look, Costly Flaws: Why AI-Generated Legal Arguments Are Failing in Insurance Court

There’s a new twist on the old saying that people who represent themselves in court have fools for clients.

Today, more consumers, and even some lawyers, are using artificial intelligence in their legal battles, especially in insurance disputes. Plaintiffs are using AI tools to write complaints, appeal denied claims, and even argue motions in court, often to save on hiring a lawyer.

“Self-represented litigants using AI are starting to show up in insurance cases, mostly in smaller coverage disputes and claim denials,” Joseph Raetzer, an attorney and legal content reviewer at LawDistrict, told Insurify.

AI-assisted court filings look credible, with clean formatting and a professional tone, but lawyers say the content is often lacking.

“The filings look clean,” Raetzer said. “Then you read the substance, and it’s clear the person doesn’t actually understand the policy or the rules they’re arguing under.”