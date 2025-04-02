Subaru Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Subaru makes some of the safest and most reliable vehicles on the market.[1] To keep your Subaru performing in top condition and extend the life of your vehicle, it’s crucial to follow Subaru’s maintenance schedule. Performing on-time routine maintenance can also help you avoid costly repairs in the future.
While Subaru recommends scheduled maintenance at specific intervals, your vehicle’s maintenance needs may vary based on factors like mileage, the climate where you live, and driving conditions.
Instantly Compare Car Insurance Rates and Save
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
When does your Subaru need scheduled maintenance?
If you drive your Subaru regularly, the manufacturer recommends scheduled maintenance at 6,000-mile service intervals — or every six months if you don’t drive often.[2] At a minimum, you should change the oil and rotate the tires, but your car may need additional scheduled maintenance. For example, the Solterra EV requires service every 5,000 miles and may have special maintenance requirements unique to an electric vehicle.
Here’s a closer look at what to expect for a few key Subaru scheduled maintenance intervals. For model-specific information, including the Solterra EV, check your “Warranty & Maintenance Booklet” or contact an authorized Subaru service provider.
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Inspect clutch operation
Inspect rear differential gear oil (BRZ only)
Inspect brake lines, operation of parking and service brake systems
Inspect disc brake pad and disc, front and rear axle boots, and joints
Inspect steering and suspension
Replace HVAC system AC filter
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Inspect clutch operation
Inspect transmission gear oil (BRZ only)
Inspect rear differential gear oil (BRZ only)
Inspect brake lines, operation of parking and service brake systems
Inspect disc brake pad and disc, front and rear axle boots, and joints
Inspect steering and suspension
Replace HVAC system AC filter
Change engine oil
Change oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Inspect drive belt(s)
Inspect fuel systems, lines, and connections
Replace air cleaner element
Inspect cooling system, hoses, and connections
Inspect transmission gear oil (except BRZ)
Inspect front and rear differential gear oil (except BRZ)
Replace brake fluid/clutch fluid (MT only)
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Inspect clutch operation
Inspect CVT fluid (except BRZ)
Inspect ATF (BRZ)
Inspect rear differential gear oil (BRZ only)
Inspect brake lines, operation of parking and service brake systems
Inspect disc brake pad and disc, front and rear axle boots, and joints
Inspect steering and suspension
Replace HVAC system AC filter
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Inspect clutch operation
Inspect transmission gear oil (BRZ only)
Inspect rear differential gear oil (BRZ only)
Replace rear differential gear oil (BRZ only) every 4 years or 60,000 miles
Inspect brake lines, operation of parking and service brake systems
Inspect disc brake pad and disc, front and rear axle boots, and joints
Inspect steering and suspension
Replace HVAC system AC filter
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Change engine oil
Replace oil filter
Perform tire rotation
Inspect tires
Replace spark plugs
Inspect drive belt(s)
Inspect fuel systems, lines, and connections
Replace air cleaner element
Inspect cooling system, hoses, and connections
Inspect clutch operation
Inspect transmission gear oil (except BRZ)
Inspect front and rear differential gear oil (except BRZ)
Inspect rear differential gear oil (BRZ only)
Replace rear differential gear oil (BRZ only) every 4 years or 60,000 miles
Inspect brake lines, operation of parking and service brake systems
Replace brake fluid/clutch fluid (MT only)
Inspect disc brake pad and disc, front and rear axle boots, and joints
Inspect steering and suspension
Inspect wheel bearing
Replace HVAC system AC filter
Tips for maintaining your Subaru
It’s important to maintain your Subaru at regular intervals to keep it running well and protect your investment. Skipping recommended maintenance could affect your vehicle’s safety or fuel economy and cause damage. Here are a few tips to consider:
Follow your car’s maintenance schedule
Subaru recommends owners perform specific maintenance tasks at certain intervals. For instance, to keep your Subaru engine running properly, you’ll need to replace the oil and change the filter every 6,000 miles or six months, whichever comes first.
You’ll also need to replace your Subaru’s spark plugs when you hit 60,000 miles. If you’re not sure when your Subaru is due for service, check your owner’s manual or ask an authorized service center.
Perform weekly maintenance checks
To avoid potential maintenance or safety issues, Subaru suggests owners perform a weekly check of key vehicle systems. Check levels for engine oil, engine coolant, radiator coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and automatic transmission fluid.
Check your tire pressure and perform visual checks to ensure all lights are working, including brake lights, turn signals, and headlights. Visually inspect your battery, test your horn, and ensure your windshield wipers function properly.
Use genuine Subaru oil
Subaru recommends using genuine Subaru motor oil for oil changes. It’s available in both full synthetic and conventional options, and the company claims it’s the “only oil specifically designed for the lubrication requirements” of the Subaru Boxer engine. Check your vehicle’s “Warranty & Maintenance Booklet” for more details.
Subaru maintenance schedule FAQs
Proper Subaru maintenance improves your vehicle’s safety and longevity. Below, we’ve answered some common questions about Subaru vehicle maintenance.
Why is factory-scheduled maintenance important?
Factory-scheduled maintenance is important because it keeps your vehicle running smoothly and safely. Scheduled maintenance usually includes changing the oil and oil filter, rotating and inspecting the tires, checking fluid levels, and inspecting vehicle functions, like braking, fuel, and steering systems.
What is a severe maintenance schedule, and how do you know if you should follow it?
A severe maintenance schedule adds extra service intervals for more frequent inspections and parts replacement. For example, Subaru drivers who tow frequently, live in coastal areas, or regularly drive their vehicles short distances may need to change their oil more frequently. This also applies if you often drive in mud, dust, or extreme cold. Ask your dealer or check your vehicle’s “Warranty & Maintenance Booklet” for more details.
Do you need to have your Subaru serviced at a dealership?
No, you don’t need to have your Subaru serviced at a dealership. But Subaru suggests having your vehicle routinely serviced at the dealership may keep it on the road longer. Ultimately, it’s up to you where you have your Subaru serviced.
What is considered a major service, and how much does it cost?
A manufacturer-recommended major service on your vehicle keeps your car operating correctly and safely. Subaru recommends “major service” at 30,000-mile intervals. While prices for a major service vary widely, J.D. Power estimates costs can range between $296 and $474, depending on the service level.[3]
J.D. Power. "How Much Does It Cost To Get Your Car Serviced?."
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out how to manage their finances and credit. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Experian, LendingClub, Sound Dollar and USA Today Blueprint. She also writes for national insurers, banks and financial institutions like Aetna, MassMutual, Stripe, and UnitedHealthcare.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.