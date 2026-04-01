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Do Online Insurance Quotes Affect Your Credit Score?

Online insurance quotes generally don't affect your credit score, because insurers use a soft inquiry.

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Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 12+ years in personal finance and insurance writing

  • Former financial analyst

Ben Luthi has been making insurance and personal finance easy to understand for over a decade. Dedicated to helping readers make informed insurance decisions, Ben’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun.

His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Lequita Westbrooks
Edited byLequita Westbrooks
Lequita Westbrooks
Lequita WestbrooksSenior Editor

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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Do online car insurance quotes affect your credit?

Getting quotes online is one of the easiest ways to shop for car insurance, but you might wonder whether all that browsing comes with a cost to your credit.

The short answer is that online insurance quotes don’t affect your credit score in most cases. Insurance companies typically use a soft inquiry, not a hard inquiry, when reviewing your credit history to calculate a credit-based insurance score. This applies to auto and home insurance quotes in most states.

Read on to learn more about how soft and hard inquiries work, the impact of getting an insurance quote, credit score myths you should know, and tips for comparing quotes safely.

What online insurance quotes mean for your credit

When you request online quotes, insurers may review your credit history to help calculate your rate. But this credit check is typically a soft inquiry, which doesn’t affect your credit score.

Hard inquiries typically happen when you apply for a loan or credit card. Soft inquiries don’t show up on the credit report that lenders review when you apply for credit.

Insurers use your credit report to create what’s called a credit-based insurance score, which helps them assess risk and set your rate.

Soft vs. hard inquiry: What’s the difference?

Understanding the difference between a soft and a hard inquiry is key to knowing how — or whether — getting a quote affects your credit. When you shop for insurance, insurers almost always use a soft inquiry, which leaves your score untouched.

Here’s a look at how the two differ:

Type of Inquiry
sort ascsort desc
Purpose
sort ascsort desc
Credit Score Impact
sort ascsort desc
Visible to Lenders?
sort ascsort desc
Soft inquiryInsurance quotes, pre-approvalsNo impactNo
Hard inquiryLoan or credit applicationMay lower score temporarilyYes

Why do insurance companies run a credit check?

Insurance companies run a credit check because research suggests a link between a person’s credit history and their likelihood of filing a claim. But insurers don’t pull your standard credit score. Instead, companies use a credit-based insurance score to help set your rates.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports that about 95% of auto insurers and 85% of homeowners insurers use these scores in states where it’s legally allowed.

Not all states permit it, though. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Utah ban or restrict insurers’ use of credit-based insurance scores for rating and renewing policies, with specifics varying by state and coverage type.

Even among states that do allow it, insurers typically can’t use bad credit as the sole reason to hike your premiums.

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How your credit history affects your rates

Generally, the better your credit, the less you’ll pay for car insurance — and the worse your credit, the more you’ll pay. Here’s a look at the average rates by credit tier, according to Insurify data:

Credit Tier
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Liability-Only Quote
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Full-Coverage Quote
sort ascsort desc
Excellent$87$152
Poor$120$210
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Myths vs. facts about online quotes and credit

People are often confused about what getting an insurance quote actually does to your credit. Here are a few common myths and the truth behind them.

  • Myth: Getting multiple online quotes will hurt your credit.

    • Fact: Multiple soft inquiries don’t affect your score.

  • Myth: Insurance companies see your full credit report like a bank.

    • Fact: Insurers review limited data to create an insurance score.

  • Myth: Insurance quotes count like applying for a loan.

    • Fact: Insurers use soft inquiries, not hard inquiries.

  • Myth: Improving your credit won’t affect your insurance rate.

    • Fact: In states that allow credit-based insurance scoring, better credit can lead to lower premiums. But you may need to wait until you renew your policy, request a re-evaluation, or switch to another insurer to see the change.

  • Myth: Checking your own credit lowers your score.

    • Fact: Checking your own credit is a soft inquiry and doesn’t affect your credit score. Monitoring your credit can help you spot issues and take steps to improve it.

When can car insurance actually affect your credit score?

Applying for insurance doesn’t require a hard credit check, so you don’t have to worry about how getting a quote can affect your credit. Additionally, monthly premium payments also don’t affect your credit score because you’re not paying back a debt.

But if you stop paying and your account is sent to a collections agency, that’s a different story. A collections account appears as a negative mark on your credit report and can significantly lower your score. It can also stay on your report for up to seven years.

Tips for getting online insurance quotes

Shopping for insurance online won’t hurt your credit. Here are some tips to make the most of it:

  • Compare multiple insurers. Shopping around is one of the best ways to make sure you’re getting the best rate. Use a comparison tool to see quotes from several insurers side by side before making a decision.

  • Use consistent coverage details. Keep your limits, deductibles, and policy types the same across all quotes to ensure you’re comparing apples to apples.

  • Have your information ready. Your driver’s license, VIN, and current policy details help you get more accurate quotes faster.

  • Check for discounts. Many insurers offer savings for things like bundling auto and home coverage or maintaining a clean driving record.

  • Check your credit report beforehand. Errors in your credit history could affect your insurance score and quotes.

Related articles

Ben Luthi
Written byBen LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer
Ben Luthi
Ben LuthiInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 12+ years in personal finance and insurance writing

  • Former financial analyst

Ben Luthi has been making insurance and personal finance easy to understand for over a decade. Dedicated to helping readers make informed insurance decisions, Ben’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun.

His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Lequita Westbrooks
Edited byLequita WestbrooksSenior Editor
Lequita Westbrooks
Lequita WestbrooksSenior Editor

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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