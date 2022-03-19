DISCLAIMER: This study uses data from the FBI’s 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) college and university dataset. The FBI discourages ranking locales based on this data. While the choice to present UCR data in the format of a ranked list is controversial, this study does not aim to measure the effectiveness of any campus law enforcement body or assess the character of any of the students enrolled in these schools. This study lists a number of universities that have higher rates of violent crime, and acknowledges and highlights these schools’ efforts at promoting campus and public safety.