Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Cities With the Most Stolen Cars in America (2022)

Cities With the Most Stolen Cars in America (2022)

Insurify ranked the city in each state with the most stolen vehicles, plus the top 10 overall for car theft.

7 min. readMarch 16, 2022
The Most Dangerous States for Driving (2021)

The Most Dangerous States for Driving (2021)

These are the ten most dangerous states for drivers in 2021.

4 min. readMarch 10, 2022
These 10 Car Models have the Worst Drivers in Bad Weather

These 10 Car Models have the Worst Drivers in Bad Weather

From the Audi A4 to the Toyota Yaris, these are the ten car models with the worst drivers in inclement weather.

9 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Home is Where the Car Is: Top 10 States for Domestic and Foreign Car Brands

Home is Where the Car Is: Top 10 States for Domestic and Foreign Car Brands

The auto industry is rife with competition on an international scale.

5 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Eyes on the Road: States with the Most Car Accidents

Eyes on the Road: States with the Most Car Accidents

From fender-benders to head-on collisions, car accidents can directly harm your safety and insurance costs.

10 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Sick of Long Commutes? These Cities Have the Worst Traffic

Sick of Long Commutes? These Cities Have the Worst Traffic

No matter how you do it—by car, rail, or foot—commuting can be a hassle.

12 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Mind Your Manners: States with the Rudest Drivers (2021)

Mind Your Manners: States with the Rudest Drivers (2021)

Drivers in these 10 states are most cited for rude behavior in 2021.

8 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Breathalyze This! States with the Most DUIs (2021)

Breathalyze This! States with the Most DUIs (2021)

In 2021, these 10 states have the most DUIs.

8 min. readMarch 4, 2022
The States With the Rudest Drivers in 2022

The States With the Rudest Drivers in 2022

Rude drivers are everywhere, but motorists in these ten states exhibit the most impolite driving behavior.

8 min. readMarch 2, 2022
The Car Models with the Most DUIs in 2021

The Car Models with the Most DUIs in 2021

The 10 most DUI-prone car models of 2021, according to our experts.

8 min. readMarch 1, 2022
The Cities with the Most DUIs in Every State in 2021

The Cities with the Most DUIs in Every State in 2021

The highest DUI rates in America in 2021, according to our analysts.

6 min. readFebruary 9, 2022
These are the Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers in Every State (2022)

These are the Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers in Every State (2022)

Drivers in these cities are the most aggressive in their state.

7 min. readFebruary 9, 2022
Car Insurance for Young Professionals: Quotes, Discounts

Car Insurance for Young Professionals: Quotes, Discounts

Young professionals pay some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country. Make sure you check out our guide to discounts!

6 min. readFebruary 8, 2022
Is EverQuote Safe? 2021 Quotes, Customer Reviews, and More

Is EverQuote Safe? 2021 Quotes, Customer Reviews, and More

EverQuote claims to provide personalized car insurance quotes that ‘fit your need and budget’. But is that really the case?

3 min. readFebruary 8, 2022
5 Reasons Drivers Don’t Buy a Car Insurance Policy

5 Reasons Drivers Don’t Buy a Car Insurance Policy

It’s illegal to drive without insurance—so why do people still do it?

4 min. readFebruary 8, 2022
Previous
152535455
Next