Insurify ranked the city in each state with the most stolen vehicles, plus the top 10 overall for car theft.
These are the ten most dangerous states for drivers in 2021.
From the Audi A4 to the Toyota Yaris, these are the ten car models with the worst drivers in inclement weather.
The auto industry is rife with competition on an international scale.
From fender-benders to head-on collisions, car accidents can directly harm your safety and insurance costs.
No matter how you do it—by car, rail, or foot—commuting can be a hassle.
Drivers in these 10 states are most cited for rude behavior in 2021.
In 2021, these 10 states have the most DUIs.
Rude drivers are everywhere, but motorists in these ten states exhibit the most impolite driving behavior.
The 10 most DUI-prone car models of 2021, according to our experts.
The highest DUI rates in America in 2021, according to our analysts.
Drivers in these cities are the most aggressive in their state.
Young professionals pay some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country. Make sure you check out our guide to discounts!
EverQuote claims to provide personalized car insurance quotes that ‘fit your need and budget’. But is that really the case?
It’s illegal to drive without insurance—so why do people still do it?