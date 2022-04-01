Latest Articles

Auto Body Repair Costs & Car Insurance Coverage (2023)

You don’t have to be in a serious car accident to start worrying about the cost of car repairs. Here’s how to save and how insurance may be able to help.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Limited Tort or Full Tort Car Insurance: Which is best? (2023)

Full tort or limited tort coverage? Which is best for you? Let’s dive in.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How Car Swap Leases Work (2023)

Car swap leases or transfers allow you to transfer leases to a new driver before the lease is complete.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Avoid Paying Too Much for Collateral Protection Insurance (2023)

CPI insurance is meant to protect the interest of your lender. We show you how to avoid paying for this high-cost policy in this 4-minute article.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Collision Damage Waiver: What is it? (2023)

Rental car curious? Here’s what you need to know.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Should You Tip the Tow Truck Driver?

While it may not seem obvious, you should tip the tow truck driver, especially if they tow your vehicle in bad weather.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
9 Reasons to Shop for Car Insurance Every 6 Months

If you shop for car insurance every six months, there’s a good chance you’ll land lower rates, especially if your situation has changed in that time.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
LendingTree Reviews: Is LendingTree Legitimate?

LendingTree is a loan marketplace that connects customers with lenders. It has solid customer reviews, but only has a 1.4/5 rating on Better Business Bureau.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Cities with the Worst Drivers in 2022

In 2022, these cities are home to the worst drivers in America. Does your town make the list?

7 min. readApril 29, 2022
States with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

Drivers in these 10 states rack up speeding tickets more often than motorists anywhere else in the U.S.

8 min. readApril 29, 2022
Car Models With the Rudest Drivers in 2021

Find out the top 10 car models with the rudest drivers. The list really is full of luxury vehicles.

8 min. readApril 12, 2022
Crash Into Me: Car Models with the Most Accidents (2019)

There are over 18,000 automobile accidents each day in the United States. Here are the car models that are most often involved.

6 min. readApril 12, 2022
Hit Me With Your Worst Shot: Car Models With the Most Hit and Runs

Would you flee the scene?

7 min. readApril 12, 2022
UMBI: How to Protect Yourself (and Your Passengers) from Uninsured Drivers

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury (and whether or not you need it), explained.

6 min. readApril 1, 2022
Car Insurance Resources

Insurify’s definitive resource for all things car insurance. Click here to explore our vast database of articles tailored to your most pressing questions.

2 min. readApril 1, 2022
