Pleasure vs. Commuter Car Insurance

Drivers who use their car to commute generally see higher car insurance costs by $11 on average than drivers who use their car for pleasure use only.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Smart Car Insurance (2023)

Is insurance expensive for a Smart car? No. Car insurance is typically cheaper for a Smart car, with average rates of $100 to $150/mo.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Anti-Theft Device Discounts for Car Insurance

Most car insurance companies offer a discount on your auto insurance if you have one or more anti-theft devices.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Is Accident Forgiveness Car Insurance Worth It?

Drivers who buy car insurance with accident forgiveness can save up to 63% on their insurance premiums in the event of an accident.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Rideshare Rental Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2023

Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Companies Rideshare Coverage; Mile Auto, $130; Anchor, $133; Novo, $155; AssuranceAmerica, $157…

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
What to Do if You Can’t Pay Your Car Insurance Deductible (2023)

Can’t pay your deductible? Don’t panic! Follow these steps instead.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
All About Your Car Insurance Policy Number (2023)

Your policy number is how you identify your car insurance policy. It’s an important piece of information that you may need in a number of situations.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Grace Period for Used Cars

After purchasing a vehicle there’s a grace period before you need car insurance, but it doesn't last long.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Umbrella Insurance: How it Works (2023)

Umbrella insurance will provide policyholders with extra protection beyond existing limits of their policies.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
What Is Split-Limit Insurance? (2023)

Deciding between split limits or combined single limits? Here’s our guide to help you choose.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
These 20 Cities are the Most Dangerous for Pedestrians in 2022

Pedestrians should always be on the lookout for motor vehicles, but walkers in these 20 most dangerous cities for pedestrians need to be especially alert.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Parked Car Insurance: What You Should Know

What happens if your car is damaged while off the road? Comprehensive coverage can cover your car for environmental and vandalism damage while parked.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Gap Insurance for Used Cars (2023)

Buying gap insurance for a used car can be confusing (and a pain). Check out this comprehensive guide to gap insurance for used cars.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
High-Deductible Car Insurance (2023)

Choosing a high deductible car insurance policy to help save money on your cart insurance policy? Here are some tips on how to set your deductible and what to look out for.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Flood Damage Car Insurance Coverage (2023)

Flood damage should never be taken lightly. From the inside out, your car can show signs of water damage.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
