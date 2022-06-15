Latest Articles

Best Car Insurance for Federal Employees: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

For government employees, working in public service can lead to some benefits on your auto insurance. Insurify can show you how to find the best quotes from top companies like GEICO, Progressive, and more!

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Children of Divorced Parents (2023)

Divorced couples with teens of driving age may have many questions about their insurance coverages. To ensure your teen is protected while behind the wheel, follow these tips.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Can I Add My Girlfriend or Boyfriend to My Car Insurance?

Yes! Even if you are not married, you can add your boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner to your car insurance policy as long as you live together.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for SUVs: Quotes, Discounts for 2023

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for SUVs; Mile Auto, $126; Foremost Signature, $129; Novo, $129; Anchor, $132.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Calculating How Much Car You Can Afford (2023)

You shouldn’t be spending more than 10 percent of your take-home pay on your car payment. Learn the expectations – and how to save today.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Handicap Placards: What You Need to Know

You shouldn’t allow someone to use a handicap placard unless you’re in the car with them. Only permit holders themselves can legally use handicap placards.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
How Retired Drivers Can Save on Car Insurance

Living comfortably on a fixed income means keeping your budget in tight order, and retired drivers can save hundreds on car insurance by comparing quotes.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Disabled Drivers (2023)

It is illegal for insurers to charge drivers with disabilities higher car insurance rates under the ADA. They are required to use the same set of standards to assess every driver.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Military Car Insurance of 2023

USAA provides auto insurance exclusively for military personnel and veterans, and other insurance providers often offer military discounts for car insurance.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Good Credit: Quotes, Discounts for 2023

Your excellent credit score can help you find cheaper car insurance rates, learn how and find the best rate.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Avoid Tow Company Fraud (2023)

Knowing local laws and following parking rules is the best way to avoid a scam. Read on for tips on how to avoid scams and recover losses.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Married Couples

To help drivers find the best car insurance for married couples, Insurify compiled the insurance companies that offer the cheapest prices to married drivers.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Cars

Luxury car insurance doesn't come cheap, often costing thousands per year, but these companies offer the cheapest insurance quotes for luxury cars.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Insurance for Foreign vs. American Cars

Compared to foreign cars, American cars are priced much lower. You can use the extra money for upgrades, maintenance, and repair costs in the future.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Get Good Student Car Insurance Discounts (2023)

Being a student is crazy expensive – with a strapped budget, the last thing you want to spend your cash on is car insurance. Check out these student discounts to cut costs on car insurance.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
