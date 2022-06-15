Latest Articles

10 States with the Best Drivers in 2022

These 10 states are home to the best drivers in 2022, bucking a recent trend of increased dangerous driving behavior across America.

6 min. readJune 24, 2022
Does a Seat Belt Ticket Affect Insurance?

Usually, a seat belt ticket will affect insurance rates, but not by much since it’s a non-moving violation in most states.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Do Parking Tickets Affect Your Car Insurance Rates?

Parking tickets don’t affect car insurance rates, as they are non-moving violations. Unpaid parking tickets can affect your auto insurance rates, however.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
FR-44 Insurance: What is it? (2023)

Learn about the FR-44 and how to save on car insurance in this comprehensive guide.

2 min. readJune 15, 2022
How Long Can You Stay on Your Parents’ Car Insurance? (2023)

There’s no age at which you get kicked off your parents’ policy, and it could save you money. Stay on it as long as it makes sense.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Is It Illegal to Use a Fake Insurance Card?

Driving around with a fake insurance card is considered fraud and can result in fines, loss of your driver’s license, and even jail time.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Proof of Insurance: What It Is and Why You Need It (2023)

Carrying proof of insurance is essential whenever you’re on the road. Here is what you need.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Cheapest Car Insurance for Recent Graduates (2023)

The average cost of car insurance for a recent graduate is $163 per month, or $1,955 per year.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Is It Illegal to Sleep In Your Car?

Sleeping in your car isn’t illegal. But some towns, cities, and neighborhoods may have their own rules that prohibit it.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How Does Marital Status Impact Car Insurance?

Car insurance companies generally view married drivers as less risky, so married drivers save a small amount on their annual car insurance rate.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Self-Employed People: Quote, Discounts 2023

On average, self-employed drivers do not pay more in car insurance than other drivers. Unless you opt for business car insurance, the cost is about the same.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance after Divorce: What to Know

A divorce can affect your car insurance if you and your spouse share policies for your vehicles. Single drivers also pay slightly higher rates for car insurance.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Medical Professionals (2023)

Some of the cheapest insurers for medical professionals are Metromile and Farmers, with rates of $99 per month and $105 per month respectively.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Compare the Best Car Insurance for Families

Family car insurance covers all cars and legal drivers in a household. Multi-car and multi-driver policies are cheaper than each member having their own plan.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Used Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2023

Car insurance for a used vehicle is much cheaper on average than for a new vehicle. The average cost of car insurance for a used car is $135 per month.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
