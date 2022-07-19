Latest Articles

Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Hastings Mutual auto insurance is $83 per month and $996 per year on average, making it an affordable option cheaper than the national average rates.

3 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Hallmark Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Hallmark car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Hallmark car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Grange Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Grange car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Grange car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Good2Go Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Good2Go car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Good2Go car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Freeway Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Freeway car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Freeway car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Foremost Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

On average, Foremost car insurance is $168 per month and $2,016 per year for customers, providing affordable coverage for high-risk policyholders.

3 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Encompass Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Average auto insurance rates from Encompass are $220 monthly ($2,640 yearly). The company offers individual and bundled policies for home, auto, and other possessions.

3 min. readAugust 4, 2022
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is COUNTRY Financial car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Progressive car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Chubb Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

On average, Chubb auto insurance is $108 per month and $1,296 per year, with a wide range of specialized coverage that works best for luxury vehicle owners.

3 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Auto-Owners car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Auto-Owners car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is AssuranceAmerica car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average AssuranceAmerica car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

6 min. readAugust 4, 2022
American National Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is American National car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average American National car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Alfa Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2023)

Is Alfa car insurance the best choice for you? Check out average Mercury car insurance quotes, coverage options discounts, customer reviews, and more.

6 min. readAugust 4, 2022
Rental Car Insurance: Do You Need It?

Rental car insurance protects you when you rent a car. But you don't need your own policy. Rental car companies offer their own policies for a fee.

6 min. readJuly 21, 2022
These Are the Worst Cities for Commuters in 2022

These cities have the worst commutes in 2022. Challenges include lengthy trips, busy roads, and high rates of dangerous driving behavior.

7 min. readJuly 19, 2022
