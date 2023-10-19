Despite Recent Rate Hikes, California Car Insurance is 25% Cheaper than National Average

California has the 15th-lowest auto insurance rates in the U.S., but drivers have seen significant premium hikes in 2023. After a more than two-year freeze on rate hikes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Insurance (CDI) approved increases for six of the state’s largest auto insurers over the past year.

Proposition 103, the primary legislation regulating California’s insurance industry, requires approval from the CDI for rate increases. As a result, the average monthly cost of car insurance in California is $120, significantly less than the national average of $154, according to Insurify data.

Insurers say California premiums haven’t kept up with rising costs. Post-pandemic inflation hit a high in June 2022, at 9.1%, but dropped to 3.7% in September 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) consumer price index (CPI). The cost of motor vehicle maintenance and repair is up 10.2% year over year from last September.

“Prop 103 kept rates artificially low for a lot of years in California,” says Janet Ruiz, director of strategic communications at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). “[Insurance companies] have to collect adequate premiums to pay the claims.”