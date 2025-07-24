8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey
Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Nationwide is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S.[1] It offers various types of insurance, including coverage based on your driving habits rather than a fixed rate. This insurance program, called SmartMiles, charges a monthly base rate plus an additional fee based on the number of miles you drive.
If you don’t drive much, SmartMiles can save you money. But program availability varies by state, and switching car insurance policies may involve weighing some important trade-offs.
The average SmartMiles user saved 33% between March 2023 and April 2024, according to Nationwide.
Since the insurer charges you only for the first 250 miles you drive each day, you can take road trips without worrying about your premium increasing.
The company doesn’t sell your data to third parties and uses it only to calculate your rates.
What is Nationwide SmartMiles?
Nationwide SmartMiles is a form of usage-based insurance that charges based on how much you drive.[2] That’s in contrast to many other insurance options, where you pay the same car insurance premiums no matter how much — or how little — you drive.
The core of the SmartMiles program is telematics technology, which tracks your driving and reports it to Nationwide. You can use SmartMiles with either a connected car (one with built-in internet access) or a plug-in device.
Telematics isn’t new — it’s designed to offer insurance discounts based on your driving habits.[3] Instead of reducing your insurance rates with an annual discount, telematics bases your premium on how much you use your car each month. You’ll pay less if you work from home or have a short commute.
SmartMiles isn’t available in the following U.S. states:
How Nationwide SmartMiles works
Nationwide SmartMiles determines your premium by tracking your driving activity. The company offers two different ways to monitor your mileage: a plug-in tracking device or a direct connection through your car’s built-in internet (if you have a smart car).
Once connected, your driving data is sent to Nationwide through your smart car or the plug-in device. Nationwide then calculates your premium using a set base rate, plus an additional mileage premium based on the miles you drove.
SmartMiles customers pay monthly, and rates can vary from month to month based on driving behavior. Nationwide also offers another telematics program called SmartRide. Although it monitors safe driving behavior rather than mileage, you can’t use it with the SmartMiles program.
Pros and cons of using SmartMiles
Even if you’re a low-mileage driver, Nationwide SmartMiles isn’t right for everyone. Before you sign up, consider the following factors:
Drivers save an average of 33%
5% home insurance discount in 12 states when bundling coverage
Top-rated insurer for usage-based insurance by J.D. Power[4]
Can’t use SmartMiles and SmartRide together
Not offered in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, or Oklahoma
Requires a plug-in device or an eligible connected car
How much you can save with SmartMiles
Between March 2023 and April 2024, the average SmartMiles driver — excluding those in California — saved 33% compared to similar drivers who weren’t using SmartMiles, according to Nationwide.
Your actual savings depend on how much you drive. If your driving habits change from month to month, you might not always see a substantial driving discount.
But Nationwide offers a money-saving perk: If you drive more than 250 miles in a day, the extra miles won’t count toward your monthly charges. This means you don’t need to worry about your next road trip driving up your premium.
SmartMiles reviews and customer feedback
As an insurance company, Nationwide has many online reviews. When it comes to its SmartMiles program, though, actual customer experience reports are hard to find.
One person on Reddit mentioned that it provides good savings, saying they’re happy with the program:
Another SmartMiles user had a less-satisfactory experience, noting that the device didn’t function properly, which caused Nationwide to charge a higher rate:
How to enroll in Nationwide SmartMiles
If you’re shopping for car insurance and are interested in SmartMiles, you can get a quote online. If you’re already a Nationwide customer, you can contact your agent or the company to switch your coverage.
Before switching, it’s important to see if your car will work with the program. Nationwide says that most cars manufactured after 1996 can use the plug-in device, but some electric vehicles, diesel, and hybrid models aren’t compatible. Toyota vehicles manufactured in 2018 and after can track miles without a plug-in device.
Once your car is connected, you’ll need to sign up for paperless billing and automatic payments to complete enrollment. Nationwide will then deduct your premiums automatically each month. Since your premiums can vary based on your mileage, this might be challenging if you’re on a tight budget.
Nationwide SmartMiles data privacy
Nationwide SmartMiles collects your driving information to determine your rate from month to month. In addition to tracking how many miles you drive, it collects data such as when you drive, where you go, speed, acceleration, and braking. Nationwide doesn’t sell your data to third parties, and the insurer says it only uses your data to calculate your insurance rates and discounts.
This is the same as for Nationwide’s SmartRide telematics discount program, which uses your data to track your driving behavior, including nighttime driving. You can’t use SmartRide if you’re enrolled in SmartMiles, but other cars in the household can use SmartRide. If you demonstrate safe driving behavior while using SmartMiles, though, Nationwide offers a discount of up to 10% at each policy term renewal.
Is Nationwide SmartMiles worth it?
SmartMiles can be a smart choice in many cases, such as if:
You don’t drive much compared to other people.
You don’t mind paying monthly instead of annually.
You have room in your budget to handle variable payments.
You’re tech-savvy and able to navigate gadgets and internet interfaces.
You’re generally a safe driver and have a clean driving record.
You’re more concerned with getting good discounts than with data security issues.
On the other hand, if you don’t want your auto insurance company tracking your driving data, or your driving habits could use a little work, it might be better to skip this program and stick with traditional auto insurance.
Nationwide SmartMiles FAQs
For more information on Nationwide’s SmartMiles program, see the answers below to frequently asked questions.
Is Nationwide SmartMiles worth it?
If you drive less and have good driving habits, SmartMiles can help you save money compared to standard policies with other insurance companies.
What does Nationwide SmartMiles track?
Nationwide tracks data on your driving patterns. This includes when, where, and how much you drive, your speed, braking, acceleration, and more.
What’s the difference between SmartMiles and SmartRide?
Although they sound similar, SmartMiles and SmartRide are different auto insurance programs.
SmartRide is a mobile app that tracks driving behavior. It doesn’t affect your rates, but it may offer insurance discounts of up to 40% for safe driving. In contrast, SmartMiles tracks your mileage using a plug-in device or direct connection. It charges a monthly base premium plus a per-mile fee.
What happens if you drive without the SmartMiles tracker plugged in?
Nationwide’s website doesn’t address what happens if you drive without the SmartMiles tracker plugged in. If you have problems with your device, you can call the company at 1 (855) 421-2688.
Does your rate change from month to month using SmartMiles?
Yes. Your monthly rate will change depending on how much you drove the previous month.
Sources
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE INDUSTRY 2024 TOP 25 GROUPS AND COMPANIES BY COUNTRYWIDE PREMIUM."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Telematics."
- Insurance Information institute. "Background on: Pay-as-you drive auto insurance (telematics)."
- J.D. Power. "2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.