What is Nationwide SmartMiles?

Nationwide SmartMiles is a form of usage-based insurance that charges based on how much you drive.[2] That’s in contrast to many other insurance options, where you pay the same car insurance premiums no matter how much — or how little — you drive.

The core of the SmartMiles program is telematics technology, which tracks your driving and reports it to Nationwide. You can use SmartMiles with either a connected car (one with built-in internet access) or a plug-in device.

Telematics isn’t new — it’s designed to offer insurance discounts based on your driving habits.[3] Instead of reducing your insurance rates with an annual discount, telematics bases your premium on how much you use your car each month. You’ll pay less if you work from home or have a short commute.

SmartMiles isn’t available in the following U.S. states: