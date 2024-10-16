Allstate Sues 19 NYC Pharmacies, Alleging $2.7M+ in Billing Fraud

In just four days, Allstate filed lawsuits against 19 pharmacies in the New York City area, accusing them of overbilling the insurer for treating car accident victims.

Allstate filed about five lawsuits per day from Sept. 16 to 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. This isn’t out of nowhere: several property and casualty insurance companies have cracked down on alleged fraud among pharmacies, physicians, and medical equipment providers in New York and Florida.

In the recent New York suits — mostly against pharmacies in Brooklyn and Queens — Allstate seeks between $86,000 and $469,000 of minimum monetary damages from each pharmacy, adding up to more than $2.7 million.

The September lawsuits include allegations that pharmacies received money from local clinics to prescribe basic pain medications and medical equipment at high prices. The suits allege this happened over several years, adding up to millions in damages.

Allstate is seeking reimbursement of those funds plus damages under federal racketeering law, claims for common law fraud, unjust enrichment, and a court declaration that Allstate doesn’t have to pay any fraudulent claims.

Recent Allstate lawsuits against New York pharmacies