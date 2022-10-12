Tornado Insurance: When Will You Need this Type of Coverage?

What is tornado insurance? Tornado insurance is special coverage included in your homeowners insurance policy that specifically covers damage caused by twisters. Most standard homeowners insurance policies cover tornadoes, but some require a special separate endorsement.

Tornadoes, cyclones, twisters…whatever you call these scary natural disasters, they can do a lot of damage.

Do you know if your homeowner's insurance policy covers tornado damage? Some don't, and even those that do might have inadequate or partial coverage. Here, check out our guide to tornado insurance.

Before we dive into the nuances of your policy, let’s review some quick tips to reduce damage and loss of your personal property in the event of a tornado. These are especially important if you live in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and parts of South Dakota—the areas of the United States known as “Tornado Alley.” Although tornadoes can occur anywhere, the flat plains of the midwest are most susceptible.