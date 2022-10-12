Home Insurance for New Construction Homes

Whether you’re buying your first home or just looking to upgrade, you’ll need to start shopping for home insurance. Home insurance protects your investment in your home by covering it against perils like fire and theft.

Still building your new home? No problem. With home insurance, it’s better to start shopping sooner rather than later, even if your new home is still under construction.

Start by shopping around for the best prices on insurance. Consider meeting with an insurance agent to figure out your insurance needs and determine how best to meet them. Get the shopping process started with Insurify, which lets you compare homeowners insurance from multiple insurers in just a few minutes.

Here’s what you need to know about insuring a new house.