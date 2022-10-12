Best Mobile & Manufactured Home Insurance Companies: Quotes, Reviews (2021)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Reading time: 6 minutes
Does my mobile home need home or car insurance?
Most mobile or manufactured homes would fall under the HO3 category for home insurance. However, if you're living in an RV or other kind of motor vehicle, you may opt for auto insurance or specialty RV coverage.
If you own a mobile home, also known as a manufactured home, make sure your property is covered.
Your home should be insured. However, standard homeowners insurance policies generally won’t cover manufactured homes. Instead, mobile homeowners need to get mobile home insurance to protect their homes in case disaster strikes.
Insurify allows user to compare homeowners insurance quotes nationwide, from Florida to Texas to California! You don’t need to consult an insurance agent to find a quote for your new home. Unlock discounts, pivot between coverage options, and compare quotes in minutes. Let us help you find that peace of mind that should always come with a new dwelling.
Best Mobile Home Insurance Companies
Not all insurance companies offer mobile or manufactured home insurance policies. Here are a few of the home insurance companies that do provide such policies, though some only work through affiliates.
Allstate Includes many specialized coverages and a slew of unique discounts.
American Family
American Modern (AMIG)
Assurant Mobile home insurance partner for GEICO, Progressive, and Liberty Mutual. Notably, Assurant offers online quoting for mobile home insurance policies. Also unique for including flood insurance coverage in its mobile home policies.
Farmers
Foremost Touts itself as the first insurance company to insure mobile homes. Partners with AARP to secure cheap mobile home insurance for qualifying members.
MetLife
State Farm
USAA
It’s crucial to get mobile home insurance quotes from several different companies so that you can be sure you’re getting the best possible deal– the easiest way to do this is on the best quote comparison platform. Because different insurance companies use various factors to determine their rates, you can get wildly varying quotes from different companies for identical mobile home policies.
Insurify lets you compare quotes from several companies at once. Take the guesswork out of quotes comparison and get home insurance quotes that fit your needs and your budget.
Mobile Home Insurance 101
Mobile home insurance typically covers the same general risks as does a traditional homeowners policy, along with a few other types of coverage that only apply to manufactured homes.
Standard coverages include:
Physical Damage Coverage
If a fire, storm, or natural disaster damages your manufactured home, the physical damage coverage of your mobile home insurance will kick in and help you to cover the costs. It may also help with additional living expenses, such as hotel and food costs if your home is unlivable due to accidental water damage. Note that, like traditional homeowners insurance, mobile home insurance typically won’t include additional coverage options like flood insurance or earthquake coverage. You’ll need to buy these as separate policies.
Liability Coverage
If someone else gets hurt on your property and then sues you, or if you accidentally damage someone else’s property while in your home, liability coverage may protect you. Mobile home personal liability insurance will typically cover both the legal costs and any damages you’re required to pay by the court (such as medical bills), up to your coverage limit.
Personal Property Coverage
A disaster that damages or destroys your home will likely also damage your personal belongings. Personal property coverage will reimburse you for the cost of repairing or replacing your possessions. It can also help in situations where your home isn’t damaged, but your property is (e.g., if someone breaks into your house and steals your things or commits vandalism).
Mobile-Specific Coverage
Your mobile home insurance policy may also include some more distinctive types of coverage. For example, unlike traditional homes, mobile homes may be moved from one location to another. Trip collision coverage protects your home while it’s on the move.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Modular Homes
Modular homes fall somewhere between manufactured and traditional houses in terms of how they’re constructed. The parts for a modular home are assembled in a factory, then shipped to the home’s new location. Builders then assemble the modular home on top of a traditional foundation or crawlspace.
Manufactured homes, on the other hand, are built in one piece; the entire building is then shipped to its final location. The home is then either placed on a foundation or simply strapped to the ground.
Because modular homes are neither fish nor fowl, the type of insurance policy you’ll need can vary from one provider to another. You’ll need to ask each insurance provider whether they consider modular homes to be covered under homeowners or mobile home insurance so that you can get a relevant quote.
Mobile Home Insurance Coverage Limits
Before you can start shopping for mobile home insurance, you’ll need to select how much home coverage you need. Like homeowners insurance, mobile home insurance policies typically set different limits for different types of coverage.
Physical Damage: It’s important to get enough physical damage coverage to pay for replacing your home if it’s destroyed. Bear in mind that physical damage coverage extends to other structures on your property, including sheds, fences, garages, and decks.
Liability: The more assets you have, the more liability coverage you need. That’s because someone with considerable assets may become a target for lawsuits, and the damages could conceivably cost you everything you own. Substantial liability coverage can help you to hang onto some or even all of your assets in a worst-case scenario.
Personal Property: Like physical damage coverage, you’ll want enough personal property damage coverage to pay for a full replacement of your possessions. It’s best to keep a list of your valuables and include photos of each item, to help smooth out the claims process. As you buy new big-ticket items, don’t forget to update your personal property coverage limits accordingly.
It’s also crucial to understand just how each of these types of coverage works within a given policy since specific coverage rules can vary quite a bit. For example, physical damage coverage can be either actual cash value or replacement cost. Actual cash value means the policy will only reimburse you up to the current value of your home after a disaster. Adding optional replacement cost coverage is almost always a better idea.
Replacement cost means the policy will reimburse you enough to replace your home with an identical version (up to the limits of your coverage, of course). Optional coverage is always available if you’d like to enhance your covered losses on your policy.
Some policies provide replacement cost coverage, but only if your mobile home is destroyed; if it’s only damaged, such policies will provide reimbursement only up to the value of your home before the damage. Don’t be afraid to keep asking questions until you understand exactly how the policy works—before you sign on the dotted line, and use a home insurance calculator so you know what to expect prior to the start of negotiations.
Cost of Mobile Home Insurance
Mobile home insurance can typically run anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars per year. But because so many different factors go into mobile home insurance rates, it’s difficult to say precisely how much you’ll end up spending on your insurance policy. Your location, the age and value of your mobile home, deductible, and coverage limits will all have a significant impact on your rates.
If you choose to bundle your home insurance policy with another product from the same company, like an auto insurance policy or life insurance policy, you may cut your costs significantly. With some insurers, this is also known as a multi-policy discount. Cheap home insurance is never too far off, you just need to look in the right places.
For example, if your mobile home was built before June 15, 1976, expect to pay quite a bit more for mobile home coverage. That’s because manufactured homes built before that date were not held to any building standard, so insurers consider them riskier. Whatever the amount of insurance you choose, mobile home insurance covers standard basics like dwelling coverage, medical expenses, and personal property protections
Mobile and Manufactured Home Mortgage Insurance
If you’ve financed your mobile or manufactured home, you may be eligible for mortgage insurance through the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development (HUD). To qualify you must:
Use the mobile or manufactured home as a permanent residence
Place the home on a lot that complies with FHA standards
Ensure the home complies with Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards
You do not need to own the lot on which you place your home.
See more: Texas Homeowners Insurance Quotes
See more: California Homeowners Insurance Quotes
See more: Florida Homeowners Insurance Quotes
Mobile Home Insurance FAQs
Because so many different factors go into mobile home insurance rates, it’s difficult to say precisely how much you’ll end up spending on your insurance policy.
Mobile home insurance can typically run anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars per year. Your location, the age and value of your mobile home, deductible, and coverage limits will all have a significant impact on your rates.
Mobile home insurance typically covers the same general risks as does a traditional homeowners policy, along with a few other types of coverage that only apply to manufactured homes. These coverages include physical damage, liability, personal property, and other mobile-specific coverages like trip collision.
Not many insurance providers will give you a quote online. Skip the calls and hold music. Use a home insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to see how low you can go on a homeowners insurance policy. Compare quotes from several top companies all at once.
Mobile Home Insurance: The Bottom Line
Though many people believe that mobile and manufactured homes are subject to depreciation, that’s often not the case. Well-maintained homes in desirable locations often appreciate every year. Additionally, high-quality or classic mobile homes, think Airstream, often hold or appreciate in value wherever they are. The bottom line is: you deserve and need quality insurance to protect your investment.
Insurify lets you compare home insurance quotes from top companies. Your manufactured home policy will offer comprehensive coverage that will offer you covered losses for whatever life throws your way. Due to their increased exposure, mobile homes are often considered high-risk to insurers, but that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive to insure your house. We’ve got you covered.
That’s right—be your own agent, find the right coverage for you, and cut your shopping time way down. Renters and owners can get covered today – start your savings journey now!
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required