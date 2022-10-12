Best Mobile & Manufactured Home Insurance Companies: Quotes, Reviews (2021)

Mobile Home Insurance 101

Mobile home insurance typically covers the same general risks as does a traditional homeowners policy, along with a few other types of coverage that only apply to manufactured homes.

Standard coverages include:

Physical Damage Coverage

If a fire, storm, or natural disaster damages your manufactured home, the physical damage coverage of your mobile home insurance will kick in and help you to cover the costs. It may also help with additional living expenses, such as hotel and food costs if your home is unlivable due to accidental water damage. Note that, like traditional homeowners insurance, mobile home insurance typically won’t include additional coverage options like flood insurance or earthquake coverage. You’ll need to buy these as separate policies.

Liability Coverage

If someone else gets hurt on your property and then sues you, or if you accidentally damage someone else’s property while in your home, liability coverage may protect you. Mobile home personal liability insurance will typically cover both the legal costs and any damages you’re required to pay by the court (such as medical bills), up to your coverage limit.

Personal Property Coverage

A disaster that damages or destroys your home will likely also damage your personal belongings. Personal property coverage will reimburse you for the cost of repairing or replacing your possessions. It can also help in situations where your home isn’t damaged, but your property is (e.g., if someone breaks into your house and steals your things or commits vandalism).

Mobile-Specific Coverage

Your mobile home insurance policy may also include some more distinctive types of coverage. For example, unlike traditional homes, mobile homes may be moved from one location to another. Trip collision coverage protects your home while it’s on the move.