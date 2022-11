Average Home Insurance Costs by ZIP Code

How are home insurance premiums determined? Many factors determine your home insurance, but among the top are your ZIP code, type of home, age of home, and weather where you live.

With the average annual homeowners insurance rate coming in around $2,000, it’s no surprise that people want to find a way to lower their homeowners insurance premiums. And that’s the national average. People in some ZIP codes pay a lot more, while others pay a lot less.

Homeowners insurance isn’t federally mandated, but your mortgage company will require that you have a valid policy. Even if you own your home free and clear, you should have a policy because it mitigates risk. It may seem expensive, but over the year, the average annual premium is worth the cost for the coverage amount if you have to file a claim.

When a fire destroys part of your home, your insurance policy pays for some living expenses while your home is being repaired. And liability insurance is invaluable if a friend or neighbor is injured and you need to claim medical payments.

Weather-related claims are the bulk of what homeowners insurance companies pay each year. If you live in New York or Maryland, you might experience weather-related disasters from storms or cold weather. In California, you’re at risk for wildfires, and in the middle of the country is Tornado Alley.

