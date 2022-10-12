Average Home Insurance Costs by ZIP Code

Factors That Determine the Cost of Homeowners Insurance

Insurance companies pay out millions of dollars in damages to homeowners every year. To stay in business and offer you financial protection, they use multiple pieces of data to create your premium. No two companies determine rates in the exact same way, which is why you will find that insurance rates vary between insurance companies.

Your home’s location

Do you live near a lake or river, putting you at risk for flooding? Are you in an unsafe neighborhood? Are you far out in the country, away from a fire department? Each of these locations poses some risk, which gets weighed carefully by the insurance company.

Your home’s age

Nothing lasts forever, and that’s true of houses. Over the years, general wear and tear causes deterioration, which leads to insurance claims when something goes wrong. When a storm causes damage to your home, a 25-year-old roof will likely sustain more damage than a 5-year-old one.

Cost to rebuild your home

When you take out a home insurance policy, you need to choose the type of replacement coverage you want. If you opt for replacement value, in which the insurance company pays for the home to be rebuilt to its current state, you will pay more than if you have a policy that pays the actual cash value of your home and takes depreciation into account.

Coverage limits that you want

Your dwelling coverage limit will be based on whether you want replacement cost or actual cash value coverage. You may also want more liability coverage for maximum protection. Add-ons like loss of use or sewage coverage also bring up the average cost of homeowners insurance.

Risks around your home

Home insurance isn’t limited to what happens inside your home, like a kitchen fire or a bathtub flooding and ruining the flooring. Swimming pools, hot tubs, trampolines, and swing sets all pose a certain amount of risk to you as a homeowner. Also, if you have a breed of dog known to be more vicious than others, you will have a higher premium.

See more: High Risk Home Insurance

Distance to the nearest fire station and fire hydrant

The closer you are to a fire station, the faster the first responders will arrive on the scene to put out any fires and get your family to safety. Being close to a fire hydrant means there is enough water available. You may not know this off the top of your head, but you can check Google Maps to determine how far you are from a fire station.

Your past claim history

Insurance companies consider claims you’ve made with previous insurers for your home and claims filed by the home’s prior owners. Even one claim will cause your premium to increase. The good news is, you don’t have to accept this rate. You can shop for cheaper insurance and possibly find a policy that’s cheaper or offers better coverage.

Your credit score

In all but three states ( Massachusetts, Hawaii, and California ), your credit score will play a part in determining your home insurance premiums. Insurance companies have determined that the higher your credit score is, the less likely you are to file claims. It’s not foolproof, but taking steps to increase your credit score is an excellent way to lower your insurance premiums.

See more: Homeowners Insurance for Bad Credit

The local weather

Homes in coastal areas are prone to wind and water damage, but that’s not to say that homes further inland aren’t. Freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on homes, with pipes freezing and bursting. Hailstorms and tornadoes cause massive amounts of damage in the Midwest each year.