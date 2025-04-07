Phone Insurance: What to Know About Mobile Device Coverage

How phone insurance works

Phone insurance works similarly to most other types of insurance. You pay a monthly premium, and in exchange, your insurance company offers certain coverage.

Phone insurance covers a variety of problems, including cracked screens, liquid damage, theft, loss, and more. If your phone sustains damage that your plan covers, you can file a claim directly with your insurer, and it’ll pay to either repair or replace your phone.

Like other types of insurance, phone insurance may require a deductible or service fee, which is your out-of-pocket share of the cost. Then, your insurance company should cover the rest, subject to any policy limits in place.

Let’s say you drop your phone, and the screen breaks. It costs $250 to fix, and your plan has a $75 deductible. You’ll pay the first $75 for the repairs, and your insurer will pay the other $175.

The repair or replacement process may vary by provider. For example, if you’re using AppleCare to cover your repairs, you’ll have to get the repairs directly through Apple. Other providers may have their own restrictions in place. If the damage is severe enough that you’ll need a new phone, your insurer may provide you with a refurbished one rather than a brand-new one.[2]