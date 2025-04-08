What does phone insurance cover?

Phone insurance is a peace-of-mind coverage that protects you against losses from common mishaps and malfunctions affecting your cell phone. The protection can save you a significant amount of money on phone repairs. For example, Progressive offers coverage beginning at $8 per month, but the average repair claim for a phone is $330.[1]

Phone protection coverage typically includes the following:

Theft and vandalism If a thief steals your phone, or someone intentionally damages it, phone insurance will usually repair or replace it with a phone of equal (depreciated) value.

Battery replacement Some plans, including coverage from Asurion through UScellular, replace bad batteries.

Damage from power surges, fire, or flood If a fire or storm — including natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes — damages your phone, phone insurance can pay to repair or replace it.

Accidental damage from liquids Spilling liquid on your phone, or dropping your phone into liquid, often voids the warranty. But phone insurance covers the cost of a repair or replacement due to liquid damage.

Cracked screens Dropping a phone can often cause the screen to crack. Insurance covers it, and some policies cover unlimited repairs.

Post-warranty malfunction You usually have to pay out of pocket for phone repairs after the warranty expires. Phone insurance covers those repairs.

Depending on where you purchase your phone protection plan and where you live, you might have to pay a deductible for some services.

Does phone insurance cover a lost phone?

It depends. Some phone insurance plans do cover lost phones — that is, phones that are missing but not stolen. Asurion policies through Verizon, for example, cover loss as long as it isn’t intentional.[2] Progressive, on the other hand, specifically excludes coverage for lost phones.

If the device protection plan you’re considering uses the phrase “involuntary and accidental parting” to describe the kind of loss it covers, your protection may only apply to situations where you know where your phone is but you can’t reasonably retrieve it.[3]

This situation may occur if you leave your phone behind while traveling and only realize it after you’ve arrived at the airport to fly home. Protection plans from credit card companies often have this stipulation.