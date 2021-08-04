These are the Worst Cities for Commuters in 2021

Click here to see the Worst Cities for Commuters report for 2022.

Working from home will no longer be the norm for many Americans in 2021, and drivers in these cities are bracing themselves for the return of the dreaded commute.

With most U.S. cities fully reopening throughout 2021, workplaces across the nation have already begun to bring employees back to work in-person for at least part of the workweek (though the rise of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta strain may complicate matters). According to a CNBC survey of top executives in HR, finance, and technology in July of 2021, approximately half of the companies surveyed are planning to employ a hybrid work model during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, and about one-third anticipate being fully in-person.

There are certain intangible benefits to working in person, such as a defined work-life separation, more casual socializing with coworkers, and greater team morale. There are also some drawbacks, namely having to commute. Before the pandemic, the average American spent approximately 45 minutes a day commuting to and from work. And now, with many companies switching employees back to at least partial in-person work, those precious extra minutes of sleep, a new pandemic hobby, or spending time with loved ones at home may instead be claimed by the daily slog to the office.

In general, commuting is not considered a pleasurable activity. Not only that, but in certain cities, traffic patterns, overall congestion levels, and the frequency of driving infractions make the daily commute a particularly less-than-pleasant experience. To see where drivers can expect a more difficult commute, the data science team at Insurify crunched the numbers to identify the worst cities to commute in for every state.