Under the Wrong Influence: States with the Most DUIs

States With the Most DUIs

10. Iowa

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.52%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 13.24%

Percent of Adults Reporting Binge Drinking: 21.3%

Kicking off the countdown is Iowa, one of six states from the midwest in the top 10. Just over 3.5 percent of drivers in the Hawkeye State have a prior DUI violation on their driving records, despite the state having very strict laws against drunk driving. First-time offenders face anywhere between 48 hours to one year in jail, and a fine starting at $625.

Trending On Insurify You should know about all your options before purchasing auto insurance. Check out the best car insurance comparison sites to learn more. Looking for a good place to find auto insurance? Compare car insurance here.

9. Nebraska

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.65%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 14.61%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 20.4%

In addition to cracking the top 10 in percentage of drivers with a DUI, Nebraska also has a problem with car accidents. 14.61 percent of motorists also report having been involved in at least one accident, a number which ranks eighth-worst in the country.

8. Montana

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.69%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 10.13%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 21.3%

Each one of the 50 states mandates that motorists convicted of driving under the influence pay a fine, but Montana’s financial penalties are actually among the most lenient. Fines start at just $300, and go up to $1000. For comparison, in Oregon—the state with the most severe fines—getting caught drunk behind the wheel can cost as much as $6250. Those comparatively lenient penalties, combined with the fact that over 1-in-5 adults in Montana reports excessive drinking, might help explain why the Treasure State has one of the highest DUI rates in the country.

Trending On Insurify If you’re a student from abroad, you shouldn’t have to worry about finding the right car insurance. Check out our guide to insurance for international students. For those looking to remain anonymous and still buy car insurance, here’s how you can get a car insurance estimate without personal information.

7. Idaho

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.7%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 12.34%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 14.8%

Montana’s neighbor also doesn’t have a sterling reputation when it comes to drinking and driving. Idaho does, however, have the lowest share of binge drinking adults among the 10 states on the list, and a percentage of drivers with a prior accident well below the national average. However, its rate of drivers with a DUI is still roughly 1.63 times the national average.

6. Minnesota

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 3.83%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 11.38%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 20.5%

In Minnesota, the percentage of drivers with a DUI is 1.68 times the national average, and to make matters worse, more than 1-in-5 adults reportedly drink to excess. The problem also apparently extends beyond just ordinary citizens. At the beginning of January, the mayor of Eagan, Minnesota—who is currently in his fourth term in office—was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated after hitting a snowbank while driving.

Trending On Insurify If you don’t want car insurance for the long term, don’t worry! Here’s how you can secure temporary car insurance. Are you looking to purchase auto insurance with a violation history? Check out the best high risk car insurance options here.

5. Alaska

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.11%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 14.09%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 20.0%

Alaska is just one of four in the top 10 states with the most DUIs that’s outside the Midwest.Stil, Alaska’s rate of drivers with a DUI is well above the national average, as is the rate of self-reporting binge-drinking adults. However, The Last Frontier is also one of just 15 states that requires people convicted of DUI to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) on their vehicle, forcing drivers to blow into a mouthpiece on their car before starting their car.

4. Wisconsin

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.33%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 13.72%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 24.4%

Just one state has a higher percentage of adults that report binge drinking than Wisconsin, but it’s not all bad news when it comes to alcohol in the Badger State. In fact, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, vehicle-related deaths due to alcohol consumption have decreased from 159 in 2018 to 136 in 2019, a reduction of nearly 15 percent.

3. South Dakota

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 4.57%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 11.56%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 17.9%

South Dakota has a proportion of adults reporting excessive drinking that is roughly in line with national averages, but the Mount Rushmore State nevertheless has a rate of drivers with prior DUI violations that is more than double the national average. Interestingly, Dakota News Now found data indicating that these DUI violations might not all happen late at night. In fact, 18 percent of DUI arrests happen in Sioux Falls between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM, a 12-hour period not commonly considered a time to drink.

2. Wyoming

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 5.16%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 11.99%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 16.9%

Wyoming is by far the least populated state in the country, but still has the second highest percentage of drivers with a prior DUI. DUIs aside, Wyoming has the second-lowest percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking among states on the list. Wyoming’s proportion of drivers with an accident is almost 33 percent less than the national average of 17.78 percent.

1. North Dakota

Percentage of Drivers with a DUI: 5.17%

Percentage of Drivers with an Accident: 12.4%

Percent of Adults Reporting Excessive Drinking: 24.9%

Rounding out the countdown is North Dakota. In the Peace Garden State, the percentage of drivers with a DUI is astonishingly 2.27 times the national average of 2.27 percent. On top of that, approximately 1-in-4 adults report excessive drinking—the highest rate in the nation North Dakota’s relatively lenient penalties for drunk driving do not help the state crack down on impaired motorists. The maximum fine for a first DUI in North Dakota is $750. Only ten states have a maximum fine equal to or less than that number.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.