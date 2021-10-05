These Are the Most Popular Vehicles for Each Generation (2021)

The Most Popular Vehicles for Each Generation

Baby Boomers

1. Ford F-Series Pickup

Share of Baby Boomers driving: 3.94%

MSRP: $29,290

MPG: 25 city / 26 highway

2. Toyota Camry

Share of Baby Boomers driving: 2.53%

MSRP: $25,295

MPG: 28 city / 39 highway

The Ford F-Series Pickup is the top choice for Baby Boomers, followed by the Toyota Camry. Even though the Baby Boomer generation holds over half the overall wealth of U.S. households, according to Insurance Journal, they still tend to gravitate as a whole towards car models with lower price tags. Both the Camry and the F-Series Pickup boast affordable prices and solid mileage, so it’s no wonder that drivers with more years of experience on the roads often prefer these reputable and reliable models.

Gen X

1. Ford F-Series Pickup

Share of Gen X’ers driving: 3.26%

MSRP: $29,290

MPG: 25 city / 26 highway

2. Honda Accord

Share of Gen X’ers driving: 2.60%

MSRP: $24,970

MPG: 30 city / 38 highway

Gen X may be less heavily discussed in generational debates, especially when compared to their Millennial peers, but this “in-between” generation is no less present on the car market. Making up approximately 20% of the population and holding 26.9% of the nation’s household wealth in 2021, Gen X represents a significant consumer base. Like Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers are partial to both the Ford F-Series Pickup and midsize vehicles. Gen X’ers, however, prefer the Honda Accord as their sedan of choice.

Millennials

1. Honda Accord

Share of Millennials driving: 3.13%

MSRP: $24,970

MPG: 30 city / 38 highway

2. Nissan Altima

Share of Millennials driving: 2.87%

MSRP: $24,550

MPG: 28 city / 39 highway

The most studied and perhaps most maligned generation to date, Millennials have often been misguidedly criticized for their spending habits: they’ve been blamed for the demise of diamonds, the decline of marriage rates, and chastised for enjoying avocado toast. When it comes to their vehicles of preference, however, Millennials subvert their frivolous reputation, as both of the most popular vehicles for their generational cohort are practical and reasonably-priced picks. Unlike Baby Boomers and Gen X, both of the top picks for Millennials are midsize sedans; 3.13 percent of Millennials drive Honda Accords and 2.87 percent opt for Nissan Altimas.

Gen Z

1. Honda Accord

Share of Gen Z’ers driving: 4.63%

MSRP: $24,970

MPG: 30 city / 38 highway

2. Honda Civic

Share of Gen Z’ers driving: 4.00%

MSRP: $21,700

MPG: 31 city / 40 highway

The nation’s newest drivers are the most ethnically diverse and technologically connected generation to date, displaying a strong drive to fight for social change amidst an uncertain future. While many Gen Z’ers have yet to become drivers themselves, those of licensed age are following at least in part in the footsteps of the Millennials who came before them. The most popular cars for Gen Z drivers are both Hondas. The top choice is the Honda Accord, driven by 4.63 percent of Gen Z drivers, followed by the Honda Civic. These Hondas are both less expensive than other new cars on the market and are highly fuel-efficient, making them ideal choices for new drivers in a generation that prioritizes a lower carbon footprint.

