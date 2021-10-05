InsightsdelimiterPopular Vehicles For Each Generation 2021

These Are the Most Popular Vehicles for Each Generation (2021)

Published October 5, 2021

Reading time: 5 minutes

From Zoomers to Boomers, these are the most popular cars for each generation of drivers in 2021.

Each generation has its own unique and defining experiences, characteristics, and consumer preferences. Whether it’s a debate of the side vs. center part on TikTok or the proper amount to tip at a restaurant, Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers have all formed their distinct opinions about the world.

These generational divides can even hold true for vehicular preferences. Despite the varying values and top priorities each generation holds for their car models of choice — not to mention the ever-evolving market — there are certain factors that make specific cars an optimal choice for a wide range of consumers. Certain cars are stand-out stars for more than one generation, appealing to drivers from all walks of life. To see how car preferences differ and overlap between different generations of American drivers, the data scientists at Insurify crunched the numbers to identify the most popular vehicles for Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z drivers.

A bar graph showing the 2 most popular car models driven by each generation in 2021.

Insights

  • National averages. According to Insurify’s 2021 Insight on the Most Popular Cars in America, the Ford F-Series Pickup is the most commonly owned vehicle in the United States. The average MSRP for a new car is $41,044 as of July 2021, according to recent data from JD Power’s Automotive Forecast.

  • Less expensive models are popular across the board. The most popular vehicles across all generations, perhaps unsurprisingly, are all models with a reliable reputation and a practical price tag. All of the models in the rankings have an MSRP that’s lower than the national average of a new car on the market in 2021.

  • Tried and true. It’s clear that the average American driver gravitates towards vehicles that have stood the test of time as long-standing examples of safety, durability, and reliability. There’s some consistency between the models across multiple generations, particularly between Gen Z and Millennials and between Gen X and Baby Boomers, which goes to show that while generations may have different specific car preferences, certain models can transcend those preferences with their widespread appeal.

Methodology

The research team at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance quotes, referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to identify the most popular vehicle for each generation. When submitting applications for car insurance, drivers provide information including their age and the make and model of their vehicle.

Insurify’s data scientists looked at age subsets for each driver generation (Gen Z includes drivers between ages 15 and 24; Millennials include drivers between ages 25 and 41; Gen X includes drivers between ages 42 and 56; Baby Boomers include drivers between ages 57 and 77) and calculated the share of drivers per car model. The top two car models with the highest share of owners were identified as the most popular vehicles for each generation. Base price and mileage for each vehicle were derived from the manufacturer’s website and reflect the most recent vehicle model on the market.

Most Popular Cars for Millennials

In 2021, the most popular car for millennials is the Honda Accord: 3.13% of millennials drive Accords, the highest share for any one model. Honda Accords are also the most popular cars for Gen Z, while the Ford F-Series Pickup is the vehicle of choice for Gen X and Baby Boomers.

