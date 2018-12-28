iPhone vs. Android: The Ultimate Driving Smackdown! (2018)

Calling all drivers—does your cell phone type correlate with your driving habits?

iPhone usership skewed younger; speeding tickets and accidents occurred at higher rates for iPhone users than Android users

Android users were 46% less likely to own a luxury vehicle than their iPhone-preferring counterparts

iPhone users were 40% more likely to drive an electric vehicle and 55% more likely to drive a hybrid vehicle than Android users

However, Android users saw their licenses suspended at a 40% higher rate

Ask someone about what type of smartphone they have and chances are you’ll get a response that’s more passionate than anything. Some consumers swear by their iPhones; others are Android purists. But no matter the brand and operating system of your mobile device, there’s little indication that it makes any big difference in one’s waking life.

Or so we thought! Could driving behavior at all correlate with the kind of phone that’s sitting in your pocket?

First, a well-worn word of warning. We all know the dangers of distracted driving at this point. The software behemoths of the mobile tech industry do, too. As technology diversifies and the ways we can get distracted while we operate vehicles only multiply, Do Not Disturb functionality and other safety features are hitting the market, with some degrees of success. Many insurers are following suit, reforming their risk models to penalize drivers who file claims related to distracted driving.

The aim of this study, however, is not to point fingers at who might be ignoring their PSAs and disabling their phones’ security features. It’s simply to parse through the data and figure out if cell phone operating software at all correlates with driver behavior. Will iPhone and Android devotees alike finally find some common ground? Or does one camp better follow the rules of the road, earning them some well-deserved bragging rights?

Here’s what our team found.

Methodology

The data scientists at Insurify, a platform that allows customers to compare auto insurance quotes in real time, collected data from their database of over 1.5 million car insurance applications, which ask questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data from the past seven years, including the mobile device operating system from which the application was completed. From this data, Insurify’s data team was able to determine the significant differences in reported driver behavior (and other demographic data) between iOS versus Android users.

Team iPhone vs. Team Android On the Road iPhone users saw higher rates of speeding tickets and accidents, while Android users saw license suspensions at a 40% higher rate.