Act Fast! Cities with the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets in 2021

This year, these twenty cities are seeing unprecedented demand on their housing markets compared to the rest of the nation.

The pandemic may have caused major negative economic repercussions this past year, but in certain industries, business is booming. Some sectors have even grown remarkably and achieved historic profits over the course of the pandemic. One such case is the U.S. housing market, which achieved a $2.5 trillion gain in 2020, the largest growth rate in a single year since 2005, according to Zillow. Evidently, house hunting has become a priority for many more Americans over this past year, increasing demand for real estate across the nation.

The housing market’s upward momentum in 2020 bodes well for 2021. Demand for real estate is projected to remain high across the country this year, and many potential homebuyers will face significant competition. It’s certainly a seller’s market. What’s more, some cities are seeing unrivaled demand, with homes practically flying off the market. To locate the cities with the highest levels of demand for homes in 2021, the researchers at Insurify crunched the numbers to identify the cities with the most competitive real estate markets.