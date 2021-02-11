Homebuyer Hotspots: Cities with the Hottest Real Estate Markets in 2021

Demand for homes has grown considerably throughout 2020 and shows no sign of stopping in 2021. Some cities in particular are seeing unprecedented levels of interest in real estate.

Aside from a few fluctuations, the housing market has remained resilient throughout the pandemic. In fact, homes across the country have been selling at healthy rates over the past year and into 2021. As for this year, experts predict that the housing market will maintain a stable growth rate, with housing shortages in some areas even resolving themselves.

There certainly hasn’t been stable growth across the board, however. Some cities have garnered significant interest from homebuyers recently, particularly in the Midwestern and Western regions of the United States. As a result, homes are practically flying off the market in these areas. It’s no understatement to say that real estate in these cities is a hot commodity, with the average home lasting less than two months on the market before being sold.

To further understand which cities are the most popular among homebuyers this year, the data science team at Insurify referred to national real estate data and identified the cities with the hottest home markets in 2021.