Cities with the Greatest Resurgence in Transit Use

Which U.S. cities have been the quickest to return to public transportation during the pandemic?

When the pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, leading to the enforcement of shelter-in-place quarantine orders, Americans experienced great fluctuations in their access to modes of transportation. Many local public transportation systems including bus routes and commuter rails were suspended, operating at limited capacity, or advised for use only when absolutely necessary by transit agencies due to the CDC’s social distancing recommendations. In cities like New York, where the subway system is an integral component of residents’ daily lives, mass transit may be seen as a great equalizer — take the subway at the busiest peak hours in Manhattan, and you’ll see a diverse ridership of commuters. However, limitations in the usage of public transit systems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have quickly illuminated the economic disparity between city residents.

Many affluent residents with the privilege to flee the city to second homes have done so. Additionally, car sales have skyrocketed as those who can afford to purchase cars attempt to avoid mass transit systems. On the other hand, those who are not able to afford to leave the city, buy a car, or work a remote job are still dependent on train lines and bus services as their primary form of mobility, even as it leaves them more susceptible to COVID-19.

As the pandemic has progressed throughout the year, cities across the U.S. have been in fluctuating stages of re-opening and shutting down. In some ways, society is yearning to get “back to normal” even though the pandemic is nowhere near over. Part of getting back to normal for many cities is resuming rapid transportation use. Curious to understand the return to public transit across the United States, the data science team at Insurify examined the data to identify the cities with the largest rebound in mass transportation over the course of the pandemic.