These Five Car Brands have the Most Speeding Tickets (2021)

Top 5 Car Brands with the Most Speeding Tickets

5. RAM

RAM drivers with a speeding violation: 12.22 out of 100 (15.74% above the national average)

The worst offender: RAM 1500 (12.28 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

The best-behaved: RAM 2500 (11.54 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

Rounding out the list of the top five car makes with the most speeding tickets is RAM, whose drivers rack up speeding tickets nearly 16 percent more frequently than average. Previously under the Dodge nameplate, RAM trucks have been produced separately from Dodge since 2009. RAM 1500 drivers are this car brand’s worst offenders, racking up speeding tickets over 17 percent more frequently than the average driver. On the other hand, RAM 2500 drivers are the best behaved compared to all other RAM models… at least for speeding ticket rates. Despite this, their speeding rate is still 9 percent above the national average.

4. Maserati

Maserati drivers with a speeding violation: 12.23 out of 100 (16.67% above the national average)

The worst offender: Maserati GranTurismo (13.62 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

The best-behaved: Maserati Quattroporte (9.90 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

With a long history steeped in racing and a reputation for fast, luxurious cars, Maserati is one of the two luxury Italian brands to land among the top five with the most speeding tickets. Maserati drivers have the fourth-highest share of speeding tickets compared to any other car brand. On average, Maserati drivers rack up speeding tickets at a rate that’s 17 percent higher than the national average. The Maserati GranTurismo (discontinued in 2019) is this car brand’s worst offender, with nearly 14 out of every 100 drivers reporting at least one speeding ticket on their record. On the other hand, the Maserati Quattroporte, whose drivers have a below-average speeding rate, is this car brand’s best-behaved.

3. Volkswagen

Volkswagen drivers with a speeding violation: 12.24 out of 100 (17.77% above the national average)

The worst offender: Volkswagen GTI (15.88 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

The best-behaved: Volkswagen Beetle (9.12 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

Volkswagen drivers have the third-highest share of speeding tickets in the nation, compared to drivers of all other car brands. These sporty, stylish cars are known for being reasonably priced, performance-oriented, and fun to drive. It would seem that for some drivers, these cars are a little too fun to drive fast, particularly Volkswagen’s worst offender, the Volkswagen GTI. Drivers of this compact car have a speeding ticket rate that’s 51 percent higher than the national average. Alternatively, the Volkswagen GTI may just attract a higher proportion of lead-footed drivers, as it’s one of the sportier, more luxurious, and powerful car options in Volkswagen’s lineup. The Volkswagen Beetle (discontinued in 2019), with a speeding ticket rate that’s 14 percent below the national average, has the best-behaved Volkswagen drivers.

2. Subaru

Subaru drivers with a speeding violation: 12.41 out of 100 (20.38% above the national average)

The worst offender: Subaru WRX (20.03 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

The best-behaved: Subaru Ascent (6.76 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

Compared to all other car brands, Subaru drivers have the second-highest share of speeders in the United States. These drivers rack up speeding tickets at a rate that’s more than 20 percent higher than the national average. Although Subaru drivers are 20 percent more likely than the average driver to have a speeding ticket on their record, not all Subaru car models attract a high share of lead-footed drivers. The best-behaved of the bunch drive the Subaru Ascent, a safe, practical, and family-oriented SUV. Impressively, Subaru Ascent drivers tend to speed at a rate that’s less than two-thirds of the national average. On the other hand, the sporty Subaru WRX attracts a very high proportion of speeding drivers, nearly twice the national average.

1. Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo drivers with a speeding violation: 14.91 out of 100 (41.45% above the national average)

The worst offender: Alfa Romeo Giulia (16.35 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

The best-behaved: Alfa Romeo Stelvio (12.08 out of 100 drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record)

Alfa Romeo drivers have the highest speeding ticket rate compared to any other car in the United States. In fact, Alfa Romeo drivers are more than 40 percent more likely than the average driver to have at least one speeding ticket on their record. Alfa Romeo is the second Italian luxury automaker, along with Maserati, to rank among the top five car brands with the most speeding tickets. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is this car brand’s worst offender. On the other hand, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is this car make’s best-behaved — at least when it comes to speeding tickets. Notably, however, Alfa Romeo Stelvio drivers, while technically the ‘best behaved,’ still speed nearly 15 percent more often than the national average.

