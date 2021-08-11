Oregon Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Oregon?

Curious about your flood risk? First, head to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA )’s Map Service Center (msc. FEMA.gov ) and put in your address. You’ll be able to see if you live in a flood zone.

If you happen to live in a Special Flood Hazard Area ( SFHA ) and own your house through a federally backed mortgage, your lender probably requires you to have a flood insurance policy. And if you think you’re probably covered because you have renters insurance or homeowners insurance, think again: those policies rarely, if ever, cover flood damage.

But no matter your flood risk, all property owners should seriously consider buying a flood insurance policy. One in five flood insurance claims originates in low- to moderate-risk flood areas. You can contact your insurance agent to see if your insurance company sells flood insurance or go to FEMA.gov.

Oregon Flood Zones

Your city or county government website likely has a floodplain management plan and a set of maps that can help you determine your flood risk. You can also go to the FEMA website and input your address in the Map Service Center to look at a flood map.

If you live in a 100-year floodplain —meaning there’s a 1 percent chance each year that your home will be involved in a flood—your property is considered high-risk. The estimate of how high floodwaters will rise during a storm is called the base flood elevation. You can also look at a local flood insurance rate map to get a sense of what rate you’ll pay.