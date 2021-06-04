Massachusetts Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

When You Need Massachusetts Flood Insurance

As a homeowner, you probably have homeowners insurance to protect your house and property. But that isn’t always enough. If floodwaters rise, Massachusetts flood insurance can protect you financially from a loss.

But is flood insurance required? Like most things in life, it depends on your situation.

State law doesn’t require you purchase flood insurance. However, you may need to purchase a flood insurance policy if you live in a specific flood zone. Many lenders require it as part of the home loan approval process if the house is in a high-risk area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) determines flood zones. Visit FEMA ’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps to locate flood map information about your neighborhood.

Some Massachusetts communities have more restrictive requirements for flood insurance. If you’re unsure, check with your local municipality for more information.