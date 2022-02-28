Portland, ME Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Portland, ME Homeowners Insurance

Portland is one of the best small cities to live in the U.S. No, seriously. It may be the lesser-known Portland, but not to be confused with the West Coast city, Portland, Maine, was the original. As the most populated city in Maine, Portland has become a hub for New England foodies and artists, which is probably why “shop local” isn’t just wording on signs hanging in the windows of Portland ’s small businesses—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re new to the Pine Tree State or you’re Forest City born and bred, you’ll love life in Portland. That is, if you can handle the snow.

Winter weather is just one of the complexities of life in this coastal city. Portland residents also face a higher cost of living than the state and national averages, flooding during all four seasons, and occasional—but often devastating—nor’easters. With the city’s long winters and serious storm potential, protecting your home and family is imperative.

