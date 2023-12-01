Would Homeowners Insurance Cover Kevin McCallister’s Destruction in ‘Home Alone’?

Ask most millennials about their favorite Christmas movies, and there’s a good chance they’ll mention “Home Alone.” The classic 1990 family comedy, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) after his parents accidentally leave him home alone.

When the family jets off to Paris for a Christmas vacation without him, Kevin must defend his home from persistent burglars Harry and Marv, who call themselves the Wet Bandits.

From concocting an icy trap on the exterior steps to trip the burglars to setting off firecrackers in the kitchen to scare them away, Kevin’s battle plan is as destructive as it is creative. Damages from Kevin’s traps might have even been more costly than a successful burglary.

But would the McCallisters be out thousands of dollars in repairs, or would homeowners insurance step in?

Anuj Desai, a licensed insurance agent at Insurify, reviewed the claims the McCallisters would need to file after the events in “Home Alone.”

TheQwikFix, a platform that takes images and text from home inspection reports and turns them into repair quotes for its network of contractors, provided estimates for the damages.

The McCallisters, who lived in Winnetka, Illinois, might have also been liable for injuries the Wet Bandits sustained from Kevin’s traps. Tim Rhatigan, founder and principal of Chicago-based Rhatigan Law Offices personal injury firm, weighs in on potential lawsuits.

Here’s what it would cost to leave Kevin home alone for Christmas.