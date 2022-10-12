Oklahoma Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Oklahoma
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma is $3249 per year and $271 per month. Oklahoma homeowners insurance rates are $1851 per year more then the national average and about 132% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Oklahoma the 2nd most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Oklahoma is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Oklahoma in minutes.
|Oklahoma Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$271
|Average Annual Premium
|$3249
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|2nd
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Oklahoma
For homeowners in Oklahoma, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Oklahoma. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Oklahoma.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$3,847
|Farmers
|$3,468
|Metropolitan
|$3,100
|USAA
|$3,553
|Travelers
|$1,961
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma's real estate prices and living expenses below the national average, it's no wonder why you would want to buy a new home or keep living in the Sooner State. Life in Oklahoma has its trade-offs: on the one hand, you have friendly neighbors, cheap living, and a beautiful western landscape, and on the other, you have tornadoes, hail storms, and high insurance costs.
Home insurance in Oklahoma is a necessity. From natural disasters to vandalism and theft, several things can result in damage to your home and personal belongings. Finding protection with the right home insurance policy can be difficult especially if you want to pick and choose your dwelling coverage and additional coverage options.
There is insurance coverage waiting for you and your family to take advantage of at lower prices from Oklahoma City to Tulsa.
Keep reading as you learn the ins and outs of saving on Oklahoma homeowners insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Oklahoma Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Oklahoma costs $5,397 annually, and the median home value is $132,465
The cost of Oklahoma home insurance comes with a higher price tag than the rest of the country. The good news is, the Oklahoma real estate market is a good investment in 2020. The value of rental properties and single-family homes are at a steady increase, thanks to the growing job market in aerospace, bioscience, aviation, and financial services in Oklahoma City.
So, if you own a home, your investment could pay off in the long run. Either way, you need to protect your investment with home insurance. Here are some tips to help you save on Oklahoma home insurance while giving you and your family peace of mind.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Oklahoma by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Oklahoma Cities
Home insurance rates in the state of Oklahoma can depend on a variety of factors, including what your property type is, what kind of coverage you are purchasing, any additional coverage, your credit score, and the risk on your home.
Risk is dependent on ZIP code–unique variables such as the claims history in your area, crime rates in your city, property value, and extreme weather frequency. No town or neighborhood is priced the same when it comes to home insurance rates. These risk variables set your annual premiums.
Rates in Oklahoma city vary from being relatively high or low compared to the national average. In the end, it will all come down to which town you reside in. Take a look at the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Oklahoma for home insurance.
|City
|Average Annual Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Lawton
|$2,860
|McCaleesstere
|$2,708
|Oklahoma City
|$3,257
|Tulsa
|$2,608
What does home insurance cover in Oklahoma?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Oklahoma city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, there are over 730 mobile home parks. If you live in a mobile home, then you will need mobile home insurance in Oklahoma. Hail, tornadoes, theft, and vandalism are perils that your mobile or manufactured home could face. Mobile home insurance policies ensure you have coverage for the cost of replacement and repairs associated with such perils. Not to mention, the attached structures on your property, like your garage, personal belongings, and patio, will need protection as well.
Pricing for mobile home insurance in Oklahoma can vary greatly. Natural disaster claims, crime rates, and your ZIP code affect how much you will pay on mobile home insurance premiums. Some of the best home insurance carriers for mobile home insurance in Oklahoma include Farmers, Allstate, and American Farmers & Ranchers. Most insurance providers will recommend an HO-7 policy, much like an HO-3 policy, made for mobile and manufactured homes when stationary. There is a unique policy required for mobile homes in transit. Talk to your local agent to find out more about particular policies for your mobile home.
Of course, you can use Insurify to get the best online quote in minutes from the best homeowners insurance companies, like State Farm, USAA, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers insurance.
Coverage for Natural Disasters
Tornadoes & Oklahoma Home Insurance Rates
It's no surprise that Oklahoma has the most tornadoes in all the United States. With tornadoes come hail storms. Ice storms are also common in Oklahoma. This causes higher annual homeowners insurance premiums. While homeowners insurance covers tornado and hail damage, you have to know if you have the correct limits in place. As a rule of thumb, your limits should be set to cover the costs of repairs or rebuild your home after the unthinkable happens. Talk to your local agent about additional coverage in cases where repair or rebuild costs are not entirely covered.
Flood Insurance
It's common for natural disasters to involve flooding, even if you do not live in a flood zone. Flood insurance is not provided to homeowners insurance policyholders, so it's essential to figure out how you will cover water damage due to flooding. The Insurance Information Institute suggests purchasing separate insurance products through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers.
Oklahoma Farm Bureau
Because agriculture is important in Oklahoman life, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau protects farmers and ranch families by standing beside them as advocates. Their mission is to provide "a voice to farmers, ranchers, and rural Oklahomans" regardless of what they farm or raise or where they are in Oklahoma. The Bureau has developed and implemented agricultural policies to supply affordable food across the state. Through membership, aid is available to farmers, ranchers, and other rural members in times of crisis.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Oklahoma
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Oklahoma.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Oklahoma
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|CSAA
|$7,481
|Farmers
|$4,908
|Hanover
|$7,798
|Shelter
|$5,981
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Oklahoma
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Oklahoma Farmers Union
|$5,980
|State Farm
|$6,479
|Travelers
|$4,463
|USAA
|$3,156
Ohhhhhhhklahoma where the savinings come sweeping down the plain!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Oklahoma
Residents of the Sooner State are no stranger to their fair share of tornadoes and hail storms. But the friendliest neighbors, the rich landscape, and history make up for the frequency of such disasters. Thankfully, you can save a ton by pulling quotes from the best and cheapest Oklahoma insurance companies. Try it out yourself!
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Oklahoma. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
It is possible to purchase home insurance and auto insurance together, also known as bundling. Bundling can help you save on the average cost of homeowners insurance by providing discounts. Check with your local agent for bundling opportunities.
No, homeowners insurance in Oklahoma does not cover flooding. It is important to purchase a separate flood insurance policy for covered loss in a flood event.
Oklahoma homeowners insurance is more expensive than the national average due to the number of natural disasters and extreme weather, including tornadoes, hail storms, and ice storms. Claims go up after such events, driving annual premiums up. However, Insurify can help you save by comparing the most affordable home insurance options on the market.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required