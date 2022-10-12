Billings, MT Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Billings, MT Homeowners Insurance

Billings is the largest city in Montana, and with over 171,000 residents in the Billings metro area, over 16 percent of Montana ’s entire population calls Billings home. Lying between the Yellowstone River and the legendary Rimrocks and surrounded by seven mountain ranges, Billings is the perfect place to live among Montana ’s natural beauty while still enjoying the amenities of city life. You’ll never run out of trails to hike, historical sites to explore, or local craft brews to try in the Magic City. And Billings is perfect for residents of all ages, offering activities like the Yellowstone Art Museum, Dehler Park, ZooMontana, and plenty of higher education opportunities at the city’s two colleges.

Like any city, there’s a negative for each of the positive aspects of life in Billings. While the area’s natural disaster risk is low compared to the rest of the state, Billings still experiences winter storms and hail, and many homes along the Yellowstone River are located in designated flood zones. The city’s property crime rates, which are nearly double the national average, simply add to Billings homeowners ’ list of worries.

If protecting your property has you feeling overwhelmed, you’ve come to the right place. Insurify is here to mitigate your homeownership concerns and simplify your home insurance search. Compare homeowners insurance companies and insurance quotes with Insurify is quick and easy, so you can find the best homeowners insurance policy for you in just a couple of minutes. No hassle, no headaches.