Montana Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Montana
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Montana is $1921 per year and $160 per month. Montana homeowners insurance rates are $523.12 per year more then the national average and about 37% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Montana the 9th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Montana is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Montana in minutes.
|Montana Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$160
|Average Annual Premium
|$1921
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|9th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Montana
For homeowners in Montana, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Montana. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Montana.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Allstate
|$2,424
|Farmers
|$1,993
|State Farm
|$3,106
|Nationwide
|$1,913
|USAA
|$1,554
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Montana
Montana’s terrain is remarkably diverse, with varied climate patterns across the state’s 147,000 square miles. However, the different climates also lead to different levels of risk for Montana’s 500,000 homes. For example, the eastern part of the state tends to have harsher winters and hotter summers, which means a higher risk of natural disasters.
Even though living expenses are lower than the national average, the weather means there are some risks inherent to owning a home in Montana.
Buying a home is a big investment. It’s the biggest financial investment most people will make. Fulfilling your dream of homeownership is worth it, but a home insurance policy is a must-have. It’s not required by law, but smart homeowners buy home insurance anyway because it protects your property and belongings from natural disasters, property crimes like vandalism, and other risks.
From dwelling coverage to picking the right insurance provider, we’ve compiled the best home insurance discounts and home insurance companies where you can find good insurance coverage. Find the best home insurance rates with our full guide to Montana home insurance.
Montana Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Montana costs $1,785 annually, and the median home value is $288,867.
Average costs can give you an idea of what you might pay, but your actual costs will depend on lots of factors, including your individual home, as well as the neighborhood you live in and the level of coverage you need.
Homeowners policies cover damage from things like natural disasters, theft, and vandalism and also provide liability coverage if someone gets hurt on your property. Get to know the different insurers and their coverage options to find the best policy for you.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Montana by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Montana Cities
The city you live in can affect how much you pay for home insurance, just like it affects how much your actual property costs. Variables specific to individual ZIP codes also affect pricing, including the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine whether you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Montana can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Montana for home insurance.
|City
|Average Annual Cost
|Billings
|$2,453
|Bozeman
|$1,393
|Butte
|$1,434
|Glendive
|$2,297
|Great Falls
|$1,706
|Helena
|$1,509
|Kalispell
|$1,261
|Missoula
|$1,465
|Scobey
|$2,004
What does home insurance cover in Montana?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Coverage for Natural Disasters
Montana residents are free from coastal worries like hurricanes, but floods and wildfires are another story. The mountainous west is vulnerable to hail storms and floods, while the state’s eastern prairies are at risk for fires.
It’s important to understand the potential damage that could strike your property before you start shopping for insurance. Different policies cover different things at different levels. For instance, the standard homeowners insurance policy usually covers hail damage. But Montana gets so much of it—more than 180 hail storms during 2018, the ninth highest in the country—that some policies will only pay out if your damage is more than cosmetic. You also might pay more if you live in a part of the state that’s extremely hail-prone.
Flooding is a different story—the typical homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding at all. The western part of the state can get several hundred inches of snow every year due to the mountains, leading to massive flooding when the snow and ice melts. Figure out whether you’re in a FEMA flood zone—if you are, consider getting flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Mobile Home Coverage in Montana
Mobile and manufactured homes are popular options in Montana because of their affordability. However, they come with their own sets of risks. They don’t have foundations, and they’re usually made from lighter materials than a traditional home, which means they’re easier to damage when severe weather or fires strike.
HO-7 policies are specifically designed for mobile and manufactured homes. They cover both physical damage to your home and personal liability coverage. You may be required to buy mobile home insurance if you’re still paying off your mobile home. But you should consider getting it even if you own your home completely because it can protect you if the unthinkable happens.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Montana
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Montana.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Montana
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$1,626
|Farmers
|$2,016
|State Farm
|$2,160
|Unitrin
|$1,120
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Montana
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|EMC
|$972
|Travelers
|$2,481
|Unigard
|$1,082
|USAA
|$2,161
Big savings in Big Sky Country.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Montana
Finding the best homeowners insurance companies and rates isn’t easy, but tools like Insurify can make it easier. Don’t cut corners on your homeowners insurance. Invest a few minutes in research and find the insurance products that deliver what you need.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Montana. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some insurers offer policies with identity theft protection, but not all of them do. Identity theft endorsements on your insurance cover expenses related to recovering your identity, such as legal fees.
So-called “attractive nuisances,” like swimming pools and trampolines, may require extra personal liability coverage because they could result in injuries. Your premiums also might go up if you run a business out of your home because the policy would have to cover your business’s equipment and supplies.
Montana’s insurance landscape offers lots of choices, from national insurers like Farmers Insurance, State Farm, USAA, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual to regional choices like Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, a partnership between the Wisconsin and Montana Farm Bureaus. The best home insurance company is the one that delivers the coverage you need at a rate you can afford—that’s where tools like Insurify come in.
