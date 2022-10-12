Kentucky Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Home Insurance Rates in Kentucky Cities

Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.

As of 2021, the average cost of a home insurance premium in Kentucky is $3,620 annually, and the median home value is $141,000.

While overall a safe and affordable place to live, Kentucky has its fair share of natural disasters. When searching for home insurance in Kentucky, it’s important to make sure your policy includes covered losses like landslide and tornado damage.

The following quotes outline the average cost of homeowners insurance in Kentucky per year for various homeowners insurance companies. While these can help give you an idea of which insurance companies offer cheap homeowners insurance in Kentucky, premiums change based on various factors, including the city you live in and the age, type, and quality of your home.

Bowling Green, Owensboro, and Covington are great cities in the Bluegrass State for cheap homeowners insurance, while home insurance in Lexington, Kentucky, is some of the highest in the state, followed by Louisville.

These prices, paired with the living expenses related to city life, can add up quickly. Insurance agents often recommend bundling your homeowners policy and auto insurance policy to get the most savings and the best home insurance coverage. Talk to a local agent to learn what optional coverage and add-ons can help you get the most out of your home insurance policy.

The easiest way to get the cheapest homeowners insurance in Kentucky with an insurance company that cares about customer satisfaction is to compare quotes using Insurify. You can see side-by-side prices for large corporations like AAA home insurance, local home insurance companies, and even mutual insurance companies like Liberty Mutual to find the best homeowners insurance policy for you.