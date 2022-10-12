Illinois Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Coverage for Natural Disasters

There’s a significant difference in terrain across the Land of Lincoln, leading to various types of natural disasters. Heat waves are common during the hot Illinois summers, while cold snaps and snowstorms are hazards during the winter months.

Common natural disasters you might experience in Illinois are severe thunderstorms, winter storms, and flooding. It’s crucial to know how to protect your home against damage from the different weather events and whether you need additional coverage for certain types of natural disasters.

Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Natural disasters can occur throughout the United States. Your best defense is to prepare for what could happen, which includes understanding your home insurance coverage options.

Illinois experiences about 29 tornadoes each year. Usually, they occur in April, May, and June, but they have been seen in all months. Tornado damage can be devastating. You may need additional auto insurance coverage for damage to your vehicle, but most homeowners policies generally cover tornadoes.

Winter Storms

Illinois is no stranger to winter storms, although the amount of snowfall depends on climate conditions. You might only see nine inches of snow for an entire season, but snowfall up to 44 inches or more is possible.

Your home may experience several types of threats during a winter storm. Trees falling on roofs, roof collapse from heavy snow accumulation, wind damage from a blizzard, and frozen or broken pipes from extreme cold are common.

Luckily, home insurance companies should cover each one of those scenarios. There may be a few exceptions, such as if you leave your home vacant, so it’s best to check with your insurance agent to find out what your policy includes.

Flooding

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in Illinois and poses a considerable threat to nearly every homeowner. Because the state is home to one of the largest systems of rivers, lakes, and streams in the nation, almost 15 percent of Illinois is subject to flooding.

Unfortunately, flooding isn’t a covered loss under most homeowners insurance policies. According to FEMA, your home could suffer up to $25,000 in damage from just one inch of floodwater. If your home is in an area where flooding is expected, a separate flood insurance policy can protect your property.