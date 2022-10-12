Aurora, CO Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Aurora, CO Homeowners Insurance
Aurora, Colorado, residents enjoy the convenience of living close to the big city without all the hassles of big-city living. Aurora is a comfortable suburban Colorado neighborhood just 10 short miles away from the heart of the capital city, Denver. It only takes a few minutes to be right in the center of Denver and all its attractions, including Denver Botanic Gardens, Red Rocks Park, and the Denver Art Museum.
There are also lots of great things to do and enjoy in Aurora! You can enjoy outdoor recreation at the Cherry Creek State Park or visit the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, where you can see more than 330 species of wildlife indigenous to the area. There are six public golf courses in Aurora and an abundance of lakes great for fishing, camping, biking, or horseback riding.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Aurora
For homeowners in Aurora, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Aurora. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Aurora.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|AIG
|$1,220
|Encompass
|$1,916
|Travelers
|$2,116
|USAA
|$2,231
|Unitrin
|$2,293
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Aurora
The cost of living in Aurora is relatively inexpensive compared to other cities in Colorado. It is one of the more affordable areas, where Colorado residents can invest in the home of their dreams.
Buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Aurora home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Aurora by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in the Aurora area costs $2,806 annually, and the median home value is $388,055.
Aurora residents know the value of a dollar and are on the lookout for a good value in home insurance. Here is a look at what you can expect to find when shopping for homes and home insurance in Aurora, Colorado.
|Average Home Cost in Aurora The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Aurora The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$388,055
|$2,806
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Aurora by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Aurora for Home Insurance
Depending on the area of Aurora where you live, the price of home insurance could vary based on several factors.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Aurora can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Aurora
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Colorado city level guides, check out these below.
Insurance Coverage for Aurora Wildfires
Colorado has suffered catastrophic wildfire damage in recent years. In 2020, more than 625,000 acres burned across the state. The Grizzly Creek wildfire in the Aurora / Denver area occurred on August 23, 2020. The fire threatened homes and city infrastructures, including the water supply. For residents in Aurora and other Colorado cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Lakewood, and Westminster, wildfires are an ever-present threat and danger to homes and property.
Fire damages to homes and properties are typically covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. You also have coverage for additional living expenses subject to deductibles amounts and policy limits.
In certain areas where wildfires are common, there may be certain limitations of coverage. If in doubt, check with your local insurance agent to confirm your homeowners insurance covers damage from wildfires.
Colorado Flood Insurance
You might not think that areas in Colorado that suffer wildfires would also be prone to flood damage, but the truth is they are at an increased risk of flooding. Once a wildfire has ravaged an area, the ground is charred and damaged and unable to absorb the water from flash floods and other weather events.
Flood damage can occur when debris is picked up by these flash floods, causing a mud flow. Mudflows can cause a high degree of damage to homes and properties. Flood damage is not covered by your homeowners insurance. To stay protected from flood damage, you will need to purchase a flood insurance policy.
Flood insurance can be purchased from an authorized agent of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) administered by the federal government. You can visit the NFIP website to find a local agent approved to sell flood insurance policies.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Aurora
No matter who you are, Aurora has something to appeal to everyone. Keep enjoying the good life, and use Insurify to find the best homeowners insurance rates going!
Use Insurify’s home insurance comparison for your property in Aurora.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your Colorado homeowners insurance policy covers you for vandalism if your home and belongings are destroyed but only up to the coverage limits of your policy. This covers vandalism, such as breaking windows, arson, landscape destruction, and graffiti to doors and walls. Vandalism is not always covered by homeowners insurance. If your home is vacant or if you are operating a business out of your home, vandalism may not be covered. In some cases, you can purchase additional coverage to make sure you are protected. Call your local insurance agency if you have questions about specific acts of vandalism and if they are covered by your homeowners insurance.
One of the reasons you buy homeowners insurance is to have a certain amount of protection for your belongings if you should suffer a fire, flood, or another type of home damage. However, what you might not realize is that a standard homeowners insurance policy only provides a certain amount of protection for your personal belongings. The amount of coverage will vary according to your insurance provider and the specific provisions of your insurance policy. Some companies limit the amount of coverage for personal belongings to as little as 10 percent of the coverage for the home structure. If you have very expensive personal belongings, including jewelry, personal computer equipment, furs, collectibles, etc., this may not be enough coverage for you. The good news is you can add the coverage as a separate personal article floater to cover an expensive item for its full appraised value. Choosing the best homeowners insurance company with the additional coverage options you need doesn’t have to be complicated. It only takes a few minutes to obtain an insurance quote if you’re ready to get started!
If your home is damaged during a weather event, fire, or some other covered event, it is possible you may need to temporarily move out while the required repairs are completed. The expenses you incur, such as hotel bills, food, and gasoline, are covered by the “additional living expenses” (ALE) portion of your home insurance policy. This coverage comes standard with most homeowners insurance policies. Your policy will have a limit to how much in additional living expenses it will pay, often a certain percentage of your dwelling coverage limit. Your insurance agent can help you review your policy if you are in doubt about how much coverage you have for additional living expenses.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required