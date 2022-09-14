Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an at-fault accident or a moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, such as a speeding ticket or driving under the influence conviction. Incidents often lead to a rate increase, although different insurers have different rules around how much rates should increase for comparatively minor or first-time incidents.

Some increases could even be on your record for three years before your insurer removes the premium increase.[3] However, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right insurance companies. Below, you’ll see which insurers offer the cheapest premiums for drivers with varying incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets make you a riskier driver to insure, so there’s a good chance your insurer will raise your rates if you get one — and it’s almost certain to if you have two or more tickets in a few-year period.

How much of an increase you’re likely to see depends on your overall driving history and your insurance company. But the cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a speeding ticket is $44 per month, from State Farm.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Drivers who file a claim after an accident for which they were primarily at fault can expect their insurance company to increase their premium by a certain percentage, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). The exact percentage varies by company, but most keep the increase in place for three years.

The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with an accident is from State Farm, with liability rates of $46 per month.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction has many serious consequences, including an almost certain increase in your premium. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after one.

A DUI conviction will increase your rates, but you might find more reasonably priced coverage options from these insurers. The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a DUI is $56 per month, from State Farm.