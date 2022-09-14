Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Roanoke pay an average of $119 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are cheaper than both Virginia’s monthly average of $131 and the national average of $158 per month.
Even though rates are cheaper on average in Roanoke, your exact rate depends on your unique driving factors. Your age, driving record, and coverage levels all have an effect on your premium. Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Roanoke drivers.
Virginia is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in Virginia can use your credit history when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Roanoke
Finding the cheapest car insurance can be tricky because different companies calculate rates differently. They base them on many factors, and how important each factor is in the final calculation varies.
To get the best rates, compare a few different insurers to see which can offer you the best deal on your coverage.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke and only uses independent agents. Drivers looking for cheap, basic coverage options will find Auto-Owners far below the state average rates. It’s a great option for drivers looking to save.
Ventajas
Cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke
Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index score
Contras
Fewer non-bundling discounts than some competitors
Limited range of available optional coverages compared to some competitors
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
State Farm is America’s largest insurance company and one of the best in terms of customer satisfaction.
It has one of the cheapest rates for car insurance in Roanoke, which drivers can potentially lower even further with family-focused discounts like the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25, the good student discount, and the student away at school discount.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo
Virginia has 27 military installations, making USAA an excellent choice for many Virginia drivers.
It’s the best option for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, as it offers affordable premiums and excellent customer service. It consistently scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
Reliable and affordable
Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members
Contras
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Roanoke
Various factors go into car insurance rate calculations, including your driving record, credit history, the kind of car you drive, how much you drive, and even where you park it.
Here are a few ways to get cheap car insurance in Roanoke:
Compare car insurance quotes. Shop around and compare rates from multiple car insurance companies before deciding on a policy. Each insurer weighs factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium — just make sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Roanoke, Virginia
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Roanoke: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance coverage is basic coverage that includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage if you cause a crash that results in someone’s injury or damages their property.
Liability-only coverage costs an average of $87 in Roanoke. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
35
State Farm
35
GEICO
47
USAA
47
Mercury
48
Chubb
52
Clearcover
55
Erie
55
Safeco
60
Nationwide
62
State Auto
63
Midvale Home & Auto
67
Allstate
74
Progressive
74
Elephant
76
Direct Auto
78
Liberty Mutual
81
National General
87
GAINSCO
92
AssuranceAmerica
93
Dairyland
95
Travelers
99
CSAA
116
Bristol West
124
The General
139
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Roanoke: Auto-Owners
Whereas liability-only coverage reimburses damages other people suffer, full-coverage car insurance also covers your own injuries and damage to your vehicle. Full coverage entails the state minimum liability insurance requirements, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage.
Collision coverage is for collisions with another vehicle or a stationary object. Comprehensive coverage is for all other mishaps, including damage from weather and fallen trees, fire, vandalism, theft, and accidents involving animals.
You’ll usually need full coverage if you lease a car or finance your purchase of one, but it’s worth considering, even if your lender doesn’t require it. Car insurance repair costs can skyrocket quickly, and you don’t want to be stuck with the full bill.
Roanoke drivers pay a monthly average of $151 for full-coverage car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
58
State Farm
59
GEICO
80
USAA
80
Chubb
87
Erie
91
Clearcover
92
Nationwide
99
Mercury
102
Safeco
105
Midvale Home & Auto
107
Allstate
124
Travelers
124
State Auto
125
Elephant
134
Direct Auto
136
AssuranceAmerica
140
Liberty Mutual
142
Progressive
143
National General
171
CSAA
181
GAINSCO
213
Bristol West
242
Dairyland
243
The General
250
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia is unusual in that it gives drivers a way to opt out of carrying liability insurance. Drivers who choose not to carry liability coverage pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee.[1]
The fee isn’t insurance, and when you drive, it’s at your own risk. If you cause an accident, you’ll be responsible for paying for damages out of pocket.
Most drivers purchase liability insurance, though. Drivers who purchase liability coverage must comply with minimums for bodily injury and property damage protection.
Drivers who can’t find auto insurance because of prior accidents or traffic violations have a last-resort option: the Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP). Premiums are costly, according to the Bureau of Insurance, but it’s available through any insurance agent.[2]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an at-fault accident or a moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, such as a speeding ticket or driving under the influence conviction. Incidents often lead to a rate increase, although different insurers have different rules around how much rates should increase for comparatively minor or first-time incidents.
Some increases could even be on your record for three years before your insurer removes the premium increase.[3] However, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right insurance companies. Below, you’ll see which insurers offer the cheapest premiums for drivers with varying incidents on their records.
Shop for Car Insurance in Roanoke, VA
Monthly rates start at $42 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets make you a riskier driver to insure, so there’s a good chance your insurer will raise your rates if you get one — and it’s almost certain to if you have two or more tickets in a few-year period.
How much of an increase you’re likely to see depends on your overall driving history and your insurance company. But the cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a speeding ticket is $44 per month, from State Farm.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
35
46
State Farm
35
44
GEICO
47
60
USAA
47
60
Mercury
48
71
Chubb
52
68
Clearcover
55
76
Erie
55
77
Safeco
60
83
Nationwide
62
80
Allstate
74
94
Progressive
74
98
Elephant
76
98
Direct Auto
78
103
Liberty Mutual
81
111
National General
87
112
GAINSCO
92
115
AssuranceAmerica
93
127
Dairyland
95
126
Travelers
99
129
CSAA
116
154
Bristol West
124
162
The General
139
184
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Drivers who file a claim after an accident for which they were primarily at fault can expect their insurance company to increase their premium by a certain percentage, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). The exact percentage varies by company, but most keep the increase in place for three years.
The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with an accident is from State Farm, with liability rates of $46 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
35
47
State Farm
35
46
GEICO
47
63
USAA
47
63
Mercury
48
73
Chubb
52
70
Clearcover
55
87
Erie
55
79
Safeco
60
88
Nationwide
62
84
Allstate
74
99
Progressive
74
103
Elephant
76
103
Direct Auto
78
108
Liberty Mutual
81
116
National General
87
119
GAINSCO
92
121
AssuranceAmerica
93
130
Dairyland
95
130
Travelers
99
134
CSAA
116
164
Bristol West
124
166
The General
139
192
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI conviction has many serious consequences, including an almost certain increase in your premium. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after one.
A DUI conviction will increase your rates, but you might find more reasonably priced coverage options from these insurers. The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a DUI is $56 per month, from State Farm.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
35
56
State Farm
35
56
GEICO
47
75
USAA
47
75
Mercury
48
79
Chubb
52
83
Clearcover
55
88
Erie
55
80
Safeco
60
96
Nationwide
62
99
Allstate
74
118
Progressive
74
118
Elephant
76
121
Direct Auto
78
125
Liberty Mutual
81
129
National General
87
139
GAINSCO
92
147
AssuranceAmerica
93
148
Dairyland
95
152
Travelers
99
158
CSAA
116
185
Bristol West
124
198
The General
139
222
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Good drivers enjoy low prices from around the time they turn 35 until they hit their 70s. Their rates typically begin to climb after that because with age comes a reduced likelihood of avoiding serious injury or death in the event of a car accident.
Virginia drivers do get a bit of a break, however. State law requires insurance companies to give a reduction in premiums to drivers age 55 and older if they’ve successfully completed a motor vehicle accident-prevention course approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the Virginia Bureau of Insurance.[3]
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Roanoke is State Farm, with a monthly liability rate of $25.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
25
25
Auto-Owners
26
26
GEICO
34
34
Chubb
35
35
USAA
35
35
Mercury
36
36
Erie
39
39
Nationwide
43
43
Safeco
47
47
Clearcover
48
48
Progressive
49
49
Allstate
55
55
Elephant
55
55
Direct Auto
56
56
Liberty Mutual
61
61
AssuranceAmerica
64
64
National General
65
65
GAINSCO
70
70
Dairyland
71
71
Travelers
72
72
CSAA
82
82
Bristol West
92
92
The General
105
105
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teens’ inexperience and relative immaturity put them at high risk of getting into an accident, so they pay the highest rates of any age group. But most insurance companies give teen drivers lots of ways to save on their premiums.
Some ways to save include:
Maintain a good driving record.
Keep up your grades to qualify for a good student discount.
Avoid high-performance vehicles.
Build good credit.
Increase your deductible to whatever amount you could afford to pay out of pocket if you had to file a claim.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for teenagers in Roanoke, with liability-only rates of $58 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
58
58
State Farm
60
60
GEICO
74
74
USAA
78
78
Mercury
88
88
Chubb
96
96
Clearcover
98
98
Erie
100
100
Nationwide
106
106
Safeco
107
107
Elephant
126
126
Allstate
130
130
Progressive
133
133
Liberty Mutual
136
136
Direct Auto
142
142
Dairyland
154
154
GAINSCO
165
165
National General
165
165
Travelers
178
178
AssuranceAmerica
179
179
CSAA
195
195
Bristol West
206
206
The General
222
222
Find Car Insurance in Roanoke
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes with Insurify
Roanoke car insurance quotes by credit tier
Credit history has a strong correlation to insurance risk, meaning that drivers with good credit are statistically less likely to file insurance claims. For this reason, auto insurers factor credit scores into the insurance scores that help them predict insurance losses, according to the III.[4]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Roanoke, Virginia?
No. Roanoke drivers pay an average of $119 per month for car insurance.
The city’s rates are cheaper than both Virginia’s monthly average of $131 and the national average of $158 per month.
More cities in Virginia
Roanoke’s yearly average is also less than many other cities in Virginia. Some of the factors at play might include differences in crime rates from one ZIP code to the next, medical and legal costs, average commutes, and traffic congestion.[5]
Newport News’ population is more than double that of Roanoke and nearly triple Lynchburg’s.[6] It’s also in a more urban area, adjacent to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, than either of the smaller cities, which could account for the higher rates.
Roanoke car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Roanoke.
How much is car insurance in Roanoke?
On average, car insurance in Roanoke costs $151 per month for full coverage and $87 for liability-only insurance. Your premium depends on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Roanoke?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke, at $35 per month for liability-only coverage. Roanoke drivers can also find cheap rates from State Farm and GEICO, which have liability rates of $35 and $47 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Roanoke?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Roanoke. All boast Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.
The best car insurance company for you may be different since everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
How much is car insurance in Virginia per month?
Car insurance in Virginia costs an average of $131 per month. Drivers pay $93 for liability coverage and $168 for full coverage.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia?
Drivers who choose to carry car insurance in Virginia must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. You can elect to not carry car insurance if you pay the DMV a $500 fee, but you’ll be responsible for any incident costs.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.