>Seguros de Autos>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Roanoke, Virginia (2024)

Roanoke drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Auto-Owners. The insurer’s liability-only rates start at just $35 per month.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Roanoke pay an average of $119 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are cheaper than both Virginia’s monthly average of $131 and the national average of $158 per month.

Even though rates are cheaper on average in Roanoke, your exact rate depends on your unique driving factors. Your age, driving record, and coverage levels all have an effect on your premium. Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Roanoke drivers.

  • Virginia is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in Virginia can use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Roanoke

Finding the cheapest car insurance can be tricky because different companies calculate rates differently. They base them on many factors, and how important each factor is in the final calculation varies.

To get the best rates, compare a few different insurers to see which can offer you the best deal on your coverage.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$68$40Families
USAA4.5$91$53Military members, veterans, and their families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke and only uses independent agents. Drivers looking for cheap, basic coverage options will find Auto-Owners far below the state average rates. It’s a great option for drivers looking to save.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke

  • Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index score

Contras

  • Fewer non-bundling discounts than some competitors

  • Limited range of available optional coverages compared to some competitors

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

State Farm is America’s largest insurance company and one of the best in terms of customer satisfaction.

It has one of the cheapest rates for car insurance in Roanoke, which drivers can potentially lower even further with family-focused discounts like the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25, the good student discount, and the student away at school discount.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo

Virginia has 27 military installations, making USAA an excellent choice for many Virginia drivers.

It’s the best option for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, as it offers affordable premiums and excellent customer service. It consistently scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • Reliable and affordable

  • Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members

Contras

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Customer service not available 24/7

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Roanoke

Various factors go into car insurance rate calculations, including your driving record, credit history, the kind of car you drive, how much you drive, and even where you park it.

Here are a few ways to get cheap car insurance in Roanoke:

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Roanoke, Virginia

Rates start at $35 per month for liability coverage

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Roanoke: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance coverage is basic coverage that includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage if you cause a crash that results in someone’s injury or damages their property.

Liability-only coverage costs an average of $87 in Roanoke. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners35
State Farm35
GEICO47
USAA47
Mercury48
Chubb52
Clearcover55
Erie55
Safeco60
Nationwide62
State Auto63
Midvale Home & Auto67
Allstate74
Progressive74
Elephant76
Direct Auto78
Liberty Mutual81
National General87
GAINSCO92
AssuranceAmerica93
Dairyland95
Travelers99
CSAA116
Bristol West124
The General139
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Roanoke: Auto-Owners

Whereas liability-only coverage reimburses damages other people suffer, full-coverage car insurance also covers your own injuries and damage to your vehicle. Full coverage entails the state minimum liability insurance requirements, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage.

Collision coverage is for collisions with another vehicle or a stationary object. Comprehensive coverage is for all other mishaps, including damage from weather and fallen trees, fire, vandalism, theft, and accidents involving animals.

You’ll usually need full coverage if you lease a car or finance your purchase of one, but it’s worth considering, even if your lender doesn’t require it. Car insurance repair costs can skyrocket quickly, and you don’t want to be stuck with the full bill.

Roanoke drivers pay a monthly average of $151 for full-coverage car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners58
State Farm59
GEICO80
USAA80
Chubb87
Erie91
Clearcover92
Nationwide99
Mercury102
Safeco105
Midvale Home & Auto107
Allstate124
Travelers124
State Auto125
Elephant134
Direct Auto136
AssuranceAmerica140
Liberty Mutual142
Progressive143
National General171
CSAA181
GAINSCO213
Bristol West242
Dairyland243
The General250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Roanoke car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is unusual in that it gives drivers a way to opt out of carrying liability insurance. Drivers who choose not to carry liability coverage pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee.[1] 

The fee isn’t insurance, and when you drive, it’s at your own risk. If you cause an accident, you’ll be responsible for paying for damages out of pocket.

Most drivers purchase liability insurance, though. Drivers who purchase liability coverage must comply with minimums for bodily injury and property damage protection.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

Other optional coverages available to you may include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your car’s damage when you collide with an object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for your car’s damage from incidents other than collisions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for accident-related damages caused by drivers without or with insufficient insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your loan balance and insurance settlement if your insurance company totals your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for you and your passengers’ medical and funeral costs from an accident.

Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/a618cc2291/states_virginia.svg

VAIP

Drivers who can’t find auto insurance because of prior accidents or traffic violations have a last-resort option: the Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP). Premiums are costly, according to the Bureau of Insurance, but it’s available through any insurance agent.[2]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an at-fault accident or a moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, such as a speeding ticket or driving under the influence conviction. Incidents often lead to a rate increase, although different insurers have different rules around how much rates should increase for comparatively minor or first-time incidents.

Some increases could even be on your record for three years before your insurer removes the premium increase.[3] However, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right insurance companies. Below, you’ll see which insurers offer the cheapest premiums for drivers with varying incidents on their records.

Shop for Car Insurance in Roanoke, VA

Monthly rates start at $42 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets make you a riskier driver to insure, so there’s a good chance your insurer will raise your rates if you get one — and it’s almost certain to if you have two or more tickets in a few-year period.

How much of an increase you’re likely to see depends on your overall driving history and your insurance company. But the cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a speeding ticket is $44 per month, from State Farm.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners3546
State Farm3544
GEICO4760
USAA4760
Mercury4871
Chubb5268
Clearcover5576
Erie5577
Safeco6083
Nationwide6280
Allstate7494
Progressive7498
Elephant7698
Direct Auto78103
Liberty Mutual81111
National General87112
GAINSCO92115
AssuranceAmerica93127
Dairyland95126
Travelers99129
CSAA116154
Bristol West124162
The General139184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Drivers who file a claim after an accident for which they were primarily at fault can expect their insurance company to increase their premium by a certain percentage, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). The exact percentage varies by company, but most keep the increase in place for three years.

The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with an accident is from State Farm, with liability rates of $46 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners3547
State Farm3546
GEICO4763
USAA4763
Mercury4873
Chubb5270
Clearcover5587
Erie5579
Safeco6088
Nationwide6284
Allstate7499
Progressive74103
Elephant76103
Direct Auto78108
Liberty Mutual81116
National General87119
GAINSCO92121
AssuranceAmerica93130
Dairyland95130
Travelers99134
CSAA116164
Bristol West124166
The General139192
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction has many serious consequences, including an almost certain increase in your premium. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after one.

A DUI conviction will increase your rates, but you might find more reasonably priced coverage options from these insurers. The cheapest car insurance you’ll find in Roanoke with a DUI is $56 per month, from State Farm.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners3556
State Farm3556
GEICO4775
USAA4775
Mercury4879
Chubb5283
Clearcover5588
Erie5580
Safeco6096
Nationwide6299
Allstate74118
Progressive74118
Elephant76121
Direct Auto78125
Liberty Mutual81129
National General87139
GAINSCO92147
AssuranceAmerica93148
Dairyland95152
Travelers99158
CSAA116185
Bristol West124198
The General139222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Good drivers enjoy low prices from around the time they turn 35 until they hit their 70s. Their rates typically begin to climb after that because with age comes a reduced likelihood of avoiding serious injury or death in the event of a car accident.

Virginia drivers do get a bit of a break, however. State law requires insurance companies to give a reduction in premiums to drivers age 55 and older if they’ve successfully completed a motor vehicle accident-prevention course approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the Virginia Bureau of Insurance.[3]

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Roanoke is State Farm, with a monthly liability rate of $25.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2525
Auto-Owners2626
GEICO3434
Chubb3535
USAA3535
Mercury3636
Erie3939
Nationwide4343
Safeco4747
Clearcover4848
Progressive4949
Allstate5555
Elephant5555
Direct Auto5656
Liberty Mutual6161
AssuranceAmerica6464
National General6565
GAINSCO7070
Dairyland7171
Travelers7272
CSAA8282
Bristol West9292
The General105105
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teens’ inexperience and relative immaturity put them at high risk of getting into an accident, so they pay the highest rates of any age group. But most insurance companies give teen drivers lots of ways to save on their premiums.

Some ways to save include:

  • Maintain a good driving record.

  • Keep up your grades to qualify for a good student discount.

  • Avoid high-performance vehicles.

  • Build good credit.

  • Increase your deductible to whatever amount you could afford to pay out of pocket if you had to file a claim.

Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for teenagers in Roanoke, with liability-only rates of $58 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners5858
State Farm6060
GEICO7474
USAA7878
Mercury8888
Chubb9696
Clearcover9898
Erie100100
Nationwide106106
Safeco107107
Elephant126126
Allstate130130
Progressive133133
Liberty Mutual136136
Direct Auto142142
Dairyland154154
GAINSCO165165
National General165165
Travelers178178
AssuranceAmerica179179
CSAA195195
Bristol West206206
The General222222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Roanoke

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes with Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Roanoke car insurance quotes by credit tier

Credit history has a strong correlation to insurance risk, meaning that drivers with good credit are statistically less likely to file insurance claims. For this reason, auto insurers factor credit scores into the insurance scores that help them predict insurance losses, according to the III.[4]

As a result, you’ll pay less for insurance if you have an excellent or good credit score than if you have a poor credit score. Here’s what that looks like in terms of average rates for different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Roanoke, Virginia?

No. Roanoke drivers pay an average of $119 per month for car insurance.

The city’s rates are cheaper than both Virginia’s monthly average of $131 and the national average of $158 per month.

More cities in Virginia

Roanoke’s yearly average is also less than many other cities in Virginia. Some of the factors at play might include differences in crime rates from one ZIP code to the next, medical and legal costs, average commutes, and traffic congestion.[5]

Newport News’ population is more than double that of Roanoke and nearly triple Lynchburg’s.[6] It’s also in a more urban area, adjacent to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, than either of the smaller cities, which could account for the higher rates.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Chesapeake$103$166
Lynchburg$84$150
Newport News$105$176
Norfolk$113$188
Richmond$114$192
Virginia Beach$100$170
Woodbridge$115$188
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Roanoke car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Roanoke.

  • How much is car insurance in Roanoke?

    On average, car insurance in Roanoke costs $151 per month for full coverage and $87 for liability-only insurance. Your premium depends on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Roanoke?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Roanoke, at $35 per month for liability-only coverage. Roanoke drivers can also find cheap rates from State Farm and GEICO, which have liability rates of $35 and $47 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Roanoke?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Roanoke. All boast Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings.

    The best car insurance company for you may be different since everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

  • How much is car insurance in Virginia per month?

    Car insurance in Virginia costs an average of $131 per month. Drivers pay $93 for liability coverage and $168 for full coverage.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia?

    Drivers who choose to carry car insurance in Virginia must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. You can elect to not carry car insurance if you pay the DMV a $500 fee, but you’ll be responsible for any incident costs.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  2. Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office. "Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan."
  3. Virginia Bureau of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Consumer's Guide."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Insurance scoring."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. City Population. "State of Virginia."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers