Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Dakota
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $99/mes para cobertura total en South Dakota.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall cost of car insurance in Sioux Falls is $115 per month, which is comparable to the South Dakota state average of $118 and lower than the national average of $158. You should compare quotes from multiple insurers, but State Auto, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland offer the cheapest liability coverage in the city.
South Dakota drivers face snowy winters that create risky driving conditions, but the state’s spread-out population leads to less traffic congestion. Sioux Falls is the largest city in South Dakota, which may explain why residents pay slightly higher rates than the state average.
Sioux Falls drivers pay $63 per month for liability coverage and $167 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Sioux Falls drivers had 9,396 auto accidents in 2022, with 12.1% of accidents occurring during snowy-surface conditions.[1]
In addition to liability coverage, South Dakota law also requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Sioux Falls
Because insurers calculate your premiums based on several factors, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. When shopping for insurance, you should consider your coverage needs, driving history, budget, and more.
Below, you can learn more about three top insurers offering coverage in Sioux Falls.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$97/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$196/mo
State Auto offers three car insurance packages to choose from: Standard, Protection Plus, and AutoXtended Premier, each with optional add-ons like roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, rideshare coverage, and more.
This insurer also offers some of the best deals, including savings through its app-based Safety 360 telematics program. The app allows you to save when you renew coverage, depending on your driving habits and where you live.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$163/mo
AAA membership provides a lot of advantages, including access to insurance through the California State Automobile Association (CSAA), which began selling policies to South Dakota residents in 2006.
Your AAA membership already comes with roadside assistance, but CSAA offers many other coverage options and discounts. Unfortunately, it doesn’t specify which discount options are available for South Dakota residents but says specifics can vary by state.
Ventajas
Three local insurance agents available in Sioux Falls
If I had to call my agent, who is great, I would no longer be a customer. The telephone answering system is poor. I had to go through three different agents before getting through to the Spring Hill office. After 30 years of being a customer, I am thinking about making a change. I do not recommend this company anymore.
Paul - April 22, 2024
Verified
Poor
Lower prices.
Johnny - April 22, 2024
Verified
Unreimbursed Tow Service
I had a tow service for which I was never reimbursed. I paid $220 for a tow and showed the receipt, but AAA wanted an itemized bill from the tow company.
…
Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Midvale Home & Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo
American Family Insurance Company owns Midvale Home & Auto. The company offers a relatively standard range of coverage options and discounts for home and auto insurance, but it doesn’t delve into specific coverage information beyond that.
Midvale Home & Auto offers some of the cheapest policies for Sioux Falls residents among the companies Insurify has quote data for.
Ventajas
Cheap coverage options
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Contras
Sparse information about company
Lower IQ Score than other insurers
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sioux Falls
Each car insurance company has its own formula to calculate your rates by plugging in a variety of factors, including your driving record, credit history, and age. Your ZIP code can also increase your car’s likelihood of auto theft or other claims, which can affect average rates in an area.
You can’t change many of the factors that have an effect on premiums, but you can find ways to earn cheaper premiums. Consider the following tips for finding cheap car insurance:
Shop around. Get a quote from as many insurance companies as you can because each insurer has its own price-setting formula and could offer the lowest rates for you.
Set a higher deductible. Increasing your deductible to the highest amount you can afford will decrease your monthly premium payments.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Sioux Falls
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Sioux Falls
Most states, including South Dakota, require you to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage to pay for damage or injury you cause the other driver and their passengers in a car accident. The average cost of liability coverage in South Dakota is $63 per month.
Here are the cheapest liability coverage options in Sioux Falls. State Auto offers the cheapest average liability coverage in Sioux Falls, at $49 per month.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Sioux Falls
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes collision, comprehensive, and liability coverage, which extends coverage to your vehicle. Auto lenders and dealers typically require drivers who finance or lease their vehicles to purchase this coverage, but many people choose to carry it for the additional protection.
This coverage is a good option if you can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs of replacing your car if you cause an accident, for example. Full-coverage car insurance in South Dakota costs $172 per month.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Sioux Falls is Midvale Home & Auto, with an average cost of $118 per month. Compare more full-coverage quotes below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in South Dakota
The state of South Dakota requires you to purchase a minimum level of coverage to help pay for any damages you may cause in an accident. In addition to liability coverage, South Dakota also requires you to carry uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage in case you have an accident with someone who doesn’t have enough — or any — liability coverage.[3]
South Dakota is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other driver’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repair costs.[4]
Most insurers offer other insurance products that you can purchase for even more protection. Common optional coverages include:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair your car if you have an accident, even if you caused the accident. Full-coverage auto insurance policies include this coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage can pay to fix damage stemming from non-collision incidents, like severe weather, vandalism, or fire. Full-coverage car insurance includes comprehensive coverage.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by insurer, but this coverage includes roadside support for minor road problems like flat tires, lockouts, jump-starts, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurers can view your driving record, which will include any past incidents, including speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or at-fault accidents. Insurers consult this when you apply for car insurance because it’s a good predictor of the risk level you pose as a driver and how expensive you are to insure.[5]
The overall cost of car insurance for South Dakota drivers with an incident is $179 per month. The severity of your offense and whether you have other past violations will influence how much you pay for car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Most insurers will increase your rates if you have a speeding ticket on your record. A single speeding ticket may not influence your premium too much, but insurers see speeding as a risky behavior that can lead to future accidents and claims.
For South Dakota drivers with a speeding ticket, the overall average cost of auto coverage is $199 per month. Below, you can see how much auto insurers in Sioux Falls charge drivers with a past speeding ticket for car insurance.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Auto
$49
$65
Bristol West
$76
$102
CSAA
$78
$105
Dairyland
$63
$85
Midvale Home & Auto
$54
$72
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can cause your rates to increase because you’re showing that you’re a higher-risk driver for an insurer to take on. Anyone can cause an accident, but if you’ve already had one at-fault accident, you’re more likely to do it again.
The average cost of car insurance in South Dakota for drivers with a past at-fault accident is $198 per month. Here are average quotes for Sioux Falls drivers with an accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Auto
$49
$70
Bristol West
$76
$109
CSAA
$78
$112
Dairyland
$63
$91
Midvale Home & Auto
$54
$77
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
In 2022, drunk drivers caused 127 different car crashes in Sioux Falls. Accidents involving drunk drivers typically cost more, cause more damage, and are more likely to kill someone. Many insurers are wary of covering people with a past DUI due to the likelihood of it happening again.
If you have a DUI on your record, you’ll typically pay the highest rates by driver record. If you do drive again, you may need to take extra steps through your insurance company as well, such as filing an SR-22 form with the state of South Dakota. South Dakota drivers with a past DUI pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance.
Find average car insurance quotes from top insurers below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Auto
$49
$76
Bristol West
$76
$118
CSAA
$78
$121
Dairyland
$63
$98
Midvale Home & Auto
$54
$84
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Seniors 65 and older make up about 13% of the population of Sioux Falls.[6]As you age, your car insurance rates typically decrease as you gain experience. Once you turn 70, rates may start to increase again as insurers adjust for aging-related risk factors that increase the chance of accidents.
On average, senior drivers in South Dakota pay $105 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest average quotes for seniors in Sioux Falls.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Auto
$34
$125
Bristol West
$53
$143
CSAA
$55
$111
Dairyland
$44
$126
Midvale Home & Auto
$38
$82
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers have limited driving experience and are more likely to cause an accident. Drivers younger than 19 had 1,135 accidents in Sioux Falls in 2022, accounting for 12% of accidents in the city despite making up a relatively small fraction of the driving population.
You can save money on your teenager’s car insurance policy by adding them to your existing policy. Getting good grades in school may also qualify young drivers for good-student discounts offered by many insurers. Purchasing a car with high safety ratings and of a newer model year can be another good way to save money and stay safer at the same time.
Teen drivers in South Dakota pay $285 per month for car insurance, on average. Find the cheapest coverage options in Sioux Falls below.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Auto
$90
$331
Bristol West
$140
$377
CSAA
$144
$294
Dairyland
$117
$333
Midvale Home & Auto
$100
$217
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Sioux Falls
See car insurance quotes from Insurify’s top partners
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Sioux Falls, based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls residents pay more for car insurance than the state average of $118 but less than the overall national average of $158. On average, Sioux Falls drivers pay $115 per month for auto coverage.
Residents in Sioux Falls may face higher car insurance rates than other drivers in the state because they live in the largest city in the state. Generally, South Dakotans pay less for coverage than the national average because the population isn’t dense, which leads to less traffic congestion and fewer accidents.
More cities in South Dakota
Sioux Falls is the largest city in South Dakota, so drivers face problems that aren’t as common in more rural communities, such as auto theft and fender-benders while driving on city streets. Compare average quotes in different South Dakota cities below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Sioux Falls car insurance FAQs
When shopping around for insurance, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers for policies with the right amount of coverage for you. The following information should help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance in Sioux Falls.
How much is car insurance in Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls drivers pay an average of $63 per month for liability coverage and $167 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of coverage in the city is $115 per month. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Sioux Falls?
With an average cost of $49 per month for liability insurance, State Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Sioux Falls. Midvale Home & Auto has the second-cheapest liability quote at $54 per month, and Dairyland offers coverage for $63 per month. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare multiple car insurance quotes simultaneously.
What are the best car insurance companies in Sioux Falls?
With an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent), cheap average rates, and customizable coverage options, State Auto is the best car insurance company in Sioux Falls. Other top insurers include CSAA and Midvale Home & Auto.
Does South Dakota require car insurance?
Yes. South Dakota drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance.
What is the minimum insurance coverage in South Dakota?
South Dakota drivers need to purchase a minimum amount of liability and uninsured/underinsured coverage. This includes $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.