Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers can view your driving record, which will include any past incidents, including speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or at-fault accidents. Insurers consult this when you apply for car insurance because it’s a good predictor of the risk level you pose as a driver and how expensive you are to insure.[5]

The overall cost of car insurance for South Dakota drivers with an incident is $179 per month. The severity of your offense and whether you have other past violations will influence how much you pay for car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Most insurers will increase your rates if you have a speeding ticket on your record. A single speeding ticket may not influence your premium too much, but insurers see speeding as a risky behavior that can lead to future accidents and claims.

For South Dakota drivers with a speeding ticket, the overall average cost of auto coverage is $199 per month. Below, you can see how much auto insurers in Sioux Falls charge drivers with a past speeding ticket for car insurance.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Auto $49 $65 Bristol West $76 $102 CSAA $78 $105 Dairyland $63 $85 Midvale Home & Auto $54 $72 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can cause your rates to increase because you’re showing that you’re a higher-risk driver for an insurer to take on. Anyone can cause an accident, but if you’ve already had one at-fault accident, you’re more likely to do it again.

The average cost of car insurance in South Dakota for drivers with a past at-fault accident is $198 per month. Here are average quotes for Sioux Falls drivers with an accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Auto $49 $70 Bristol West $76 $109 CSAA $78 $112 Dairyland $63 $91 Midvale Home & Auto $54 $77 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

In 2022, drunk drivers caused 127 different car crashes in Sioux Falls. Accidents involving drunk drivers typically cost more, cause more damage, and are more likely to kill someone. Many insurers are wary of covering people with a past DUI due to the likelihood of it happening again.

If you have a DUI on your record, you’ll typically pay the highest rates by driver record. If you do drive again, you may need to take extra steps through your insurance company as well, such as filing an SR-22 form with the state of South Dakota. South Dakota drivers with a past DUI pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance.

Find average car insurance quotes from top insurers below.