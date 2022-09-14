>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (2024)

USAA is Myrtle Beach's cheapest car insurer, with liability rates as low as $40 per month.

Lindsay Frankel es una redactora autónoma especializada en temas de finanzas personales y seguros. Sus obras han sido destacado en publicaciones como LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y FinanceBuzz. Por el año pasado, ha escrito sobre seguros de automóvil para Insurify.

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Myrtle Beach has a year-round population of about 38,000, according to U.S. Census data. But millions of vacationers visit this South Carolina beach town each year. A high volume of tourism traffic on the roads is probably a contributing factor in the city's car insurance costs.

In Myrtle Beach, full-coverage car insurance averages $190 per month, while liability averages $147. While the city's averages are lower than the South Carolina averages of $267 for full coverage and $164 for liability only, they're on par with or higher than national averages.

Drivers in the Grand Strand can find the cheapest car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple companies like USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm.

Datos Breves

  • Myrtle Beach police recorded more than 2,200 accidents in 2021, the most current data available, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

  • Speeding is one of the leading causes of accidents in South Carolina, according to SCDPS data.

  • Myrtle Beach gets 17 million to 19 million visitors annually.

Best car insurance companies in Myrtle Beach

The best auto insurance for you will depend on your coverage needs and the factors affecting your premium, such as your driving history, age, gender, and more.[1] But Insurify’s roundup of the best car insurance companies in Myrtle Beach provides a starting point for your quote comparison, with average monthly quotes from top insurers.

Insurance CompanyBest ForAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
TravelersOverall $1444.3
NationwideValue $1274.1
SafecoMost Affordable $1323.7
USAAMilitary$834.3
Direct AutoHigh-risk drivers$2043.2
ProgressiveSmall-business owners$1744.0
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best overall car insurance in Myrtle Beach: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo

Travelers offers affordable coverage, with some of the lowest rates for liability-only insurance, and has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5. This is reflective of the insurer’s A++ financial strength rating with AM Best and various discounts and coverage options.

However, Travelers has some issues with customer satisfaction, including a lower-than-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast and a high complaint index with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[2]

Ventajas

  • AM Best rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Offers gap insurance and new-car replacement coverage

Contras

  • Poor J.D. Power ranking for the Southeast

  • High NAIC complaint index

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best overall value car insurance in Myrtle Beach: Nationwide

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

Nationwide balances a 4.1 IQ Score with relatively cheap premiums, earning it the title of best value car insurer in Myrtle Beach. Nationwide also offers SR-22 insurance and is ranked above average for the Southeast by J.D. Power.[2] The company has an A+ financial strength rating with AM Best.

However, Nationwide has an higher-than-average NAIC complaint index for auto insurance in 2022 and is ranked below-average for claims satisfaction.[3] The company also doesn’t offer rideshare coverage but does offer various optional coverages, including roadside assistance.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of additional coverage options available

  • AM Best rating of A+ (Superior)

Contras

  • Ranked below-average for claims satisfaction

  • More complaints with the NAIC than expected in 2022

Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Most affordable car insurance in Myrtle Beach: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers the cheapest monthly premium for liability-only coverage, though Nationwide offers lower average rates for full coverage. Safeco also offers numerous discounts, including a telematics program that can save you up to 30%. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with AM Best and fewer complaints with the NAIC than expected for its size.

Safeco also offers many coverage options, including roadside assistance, new-car replacement coverage, and rental reimbursement. A diminishing deductible is standard with every policy.

Ventajas

  • Low NAIC complaint index

  • Claims-free cash back and diminishing deductible come standard

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power ranking for the Southeast[2]

  • Ranked below-average for claims satisfaction[3]

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best car insurance in Myrtle Beach for military: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

USAA earned the highest IQ Score of all the companies Insurify evaluated, with a score of 4.5. The company also received the highest customer satisfaction score with J.D. Power for the Southeast region and has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.[2] USAA would be the pick for best overall if not for the fact that the company only offers coverage to military members and their families.

USAA also offers several discounts that’ll appeal to military members, including a 15% on-base discount, and it even offers pay-as-you-go auto insurance for low-mileage drivers. The company also has a low NAIC complaint index for 2022 and a highly rated mobile app. However, the company offers few coverage options and doesn’t offer rideshare insurance in South Carolina.

Ventajas

  • Highest J.D. Power score in the Southeast

  • Low NAIC complaint index

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance in South Carolina

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best car insurance in Myrtle Beach for high-risk drivers: Direct Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$100/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo

High-risk drivers in Myrtle Beach may not have options for their coverage at an affordable price. However, Direct Auto is a solid option if you have a spotty driving history. It advertises affordable insurance, regardless of your driving history, and has plenty of resources for drivers to learn more about high-risk car insurance.

While third-party ratings for Direct Auto are sparse, it has 3 out of 4 stars on Trustpilot. Plus, it offers good student, affinity organization, prior coverage, and driver education course discounts.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of discounts available

  • Offers SR-22 insurance

Contras

  • Higher premiums than other insurers

  • Limited customer satisfaction ratings

Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

Best car insurance in Myrtle Beach for small-business owners: Progressive

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$86/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$135/mo

Small-business owners who want commercial or hired and nonowner auto coverage for business purposes can get a policy with Progressive and save on their personal auto policy. What’s more, Progressive offers relatively low average premiums and has a 4.1 IQ Score. The company also has an A+ financial strength rating with AM Best.

Progressive has a low NAIC complaint index for car insurance in 2022, but the company has below-average rankings in two J.D. Power studies.[2][3] But Progressive offers some of the most extensive coverage options in the industry and is the top commercial insurer, making the company ideal for small-business owners.

Ventajas

  • Save on your personal policy when you add a commercial auto policy

  • AM Best rating of A+ (Superior)

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power ranking

  • No anti-theft vehicle device discounts

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

How to shop for the best car insurance in Myrtle Beach

Understanding how to find the best Myrtle Beach car insurance company can help you buy the coverage you need at the price that fits your budget.

Follow these tips when you compare quotes and companies during your shopping:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    Identify companies that meet your coverage needs

    Narrow down your options to companies in South Carolina that offer the optional coverages you’re looking for, such as a rideshare endorsement or roadside assistance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/8ed02f14b8/comparelist.svg

    Compare third-party ratings and reviews

    Look at financial strength ratings, customer satisfaction ratings, and customer service reviews on third-party websites. Consider the IQ Score for each company, which takes into account more than 15 different criteria.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Compare quotes

    Since premiums are based on your driving history, age, and other factors, it’s important to get a personalized quote with each company. You can collect quotes individually from insurance company websites, or you can use an online quote tool to collect multiple quotes for your convenience.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f9e1d7766e/saving-bundle.svg

    Consider discounts

    Ask your insurance agent which discounts you may be eligible for before making your choice. Certain discounts, such as a multi-policy discount, may offer significant savings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Consider digital tools

    Evaluate whether each company provides live chat support, offers a well-rated mobile app, and supports automatic payments before making your decision. Make sure you’ll have the tools you need to manage your insurance account.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Myrtle Beach

Every car insurance company has different underwriting criteria for setting rates. That means some insurers will be better for younger drivers, while others may offer cheap rates to drivers with speeding tickets, for example.

The best way to save money on car insurance is to shop around and compare prices from different insurance companies,” says Jesse Cunningham, licensed insurance agent and owner of Bauple. The following tips may also help you save:[4]

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible for full-coverage insurance means lower premiums. Just make sure you have enough stashed away in an emergency fund to cover your deductible when you file a claim.

  • Maintain a good driving record. Some auto insurance companies offer discounts for drivers who don’t file a claim or don’t have a violation for three to five years. Keeping a clean driving record will also prevent your rates from rising significantly at your policy renewal.

  • Consider bundling. Bundling your car insurance with your home or renters insurance can often earn you a significant discount. If you need another type of policy, consider going through the same company you use for auto insurance.

  • Consider telematics programs. Some companies offer mileage-based or usage-based telematics programs that reward you with discounts for driving safely or infrequently. If you’re a good driver, consider these savings opportunities when choosing a company.

  • Ask about other discounts. You might earn a discount for paying in full, signing up for paperless communications, or being a member of certain organizations. Ask your insurance agent what you’re eligible for.

  • Drop unnecessary coverage. While it’s generally not a good idea to forgo full-coverage auto insurance, you may decide to drop the coverage if your car is older and not worth more than your annual premium would cost.

Liability-only vs. full-coverage insurance in Myrtle Beach

South Carolina law requires you to carry liability auto insurance and uninsured motorist coverage with the following minimum limits:[5]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability 

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

Liability insurance pays for the other party’s medical bills and repairing or replacing their damaged property in an accident that you cause. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical expenses and property damage if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run or an uninsured driver causes an accident.

It might make sense to only purchase liability coverage if your car isn’t worth more than your full-coverage auto insurance premium would cost for the year. But be aware that you won’t get any reimbursement toward replacing your vehicle if you’re in an at-fault accident, or even if your car sustains damages in a storm.[6] In most cases, insurance professionals recommend purchasing full-coverage insurance.

Full-coverage car insurance includes collision coverage, which helps repair or replace your vehicle if you collide with another car or object, and comprehensive coverage, which covers theft and damage from non-collision events, like a fire or flood.[6] It’s a good idea to have if your car is valuable or if you couldn’t afford to replace it in the event of an accident.

Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance in South Carolina by policy type. As you can see, each company charges more for full coverage than for liability-only insurance. However, some companies charge higher average rates for liability insurance than others charge for full-coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA6540
Auto-Owners6942
State Farm7144
GEICO7647
Nationwide9865
Safeco10359
Allstate11068
Travelers11073
State Auto12772
Progressive13586
Midvale Home & Auto14187
Direct Auto154100
AssuranceAmerica187159
Liberty Mutual194107
National General209148
The General235139
Bristol West270162
Dairyland273128
GAINSCO320184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Myrtle Beach car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Myrtle Beach car insurance rates by driving history

Auto insurance companies look at your driving history to assess the risk to insure you. If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or a driving under the influence conviction, insurers will see that as a sign that you’re not staying safe on the road. They’ll set your premiums higher to account for the higher risk you’ll file a claim.[7]

Drivers with a clean record will pay the lowest premiums. However, some car insurance companies are more lenient with high-risk drivers than others. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Myrtle Beach based on driving and accident history. DUIs have the greatest effect on rates, while speeding tickets are the most benign.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordAt-Fault AccidentWith DUISpeeding Ticket
USAA658910686
Auto-Owners699611394
State Farm719611693
GEICO76105124101
Nationwide98136160131
Safeco103154168148
Allstate110151180145
Travelers110153180148
Progressive135192220186
Direct Auto154218251210
AssuranceAmerica187267305264
Liberty Mutual194286317276
National General209292341279
The General235334383323
Bristol West270371441364
Dairyland273383445374
GAINSCO320432522414
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Myrtle Beach car insurance quotes by credit tier

In South Carolina, it’s legal for insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, in underwriting your policy and determining your premiums.[8]A higher credit score can lead to lower premiums, while a lower credit score may result in higher premiums,” says Cunningham.

Data shows that drivers with poor credit file more insurance claims and are considered higher risk than those with better credit. As a result, policyholders with excellent or good credit tend to pay the lowest rates, while drivers with bad credit may pay higher premiums.

Myrtle Beach car insurance rates by driver age

Car insurance companies consider your age when setting your premiums because it correlates to your driving experience. Teen drivers tend to have less experience on the road, and research shows they’re more likely to crash than any other age group.[9] That’s why teen drivers typically pay the most for car insurance than other age groups. Rates decrease as you age, typically bottoming out in your 60s.

Here’s a look at how age can affect car insurance rates in Myrtle Beach. Drivers in their 50s and 60s pay the lowest average rates, while insurers begin raising rates for drivers in their 70s and 80s. Teens get dinged with the highest premiums — the average monthly cost for teens is more than triple the average monthly cost for drivers in their 60s.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$496
Younger than 25$343
25-29$238
30s$237
40s$171
50s$169
60s$159
70s$181
80+$299
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Myrtle Beach?

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Myrtle Beach is $190 for full coverage, which is on par with the national average rate of $213. Car insurance rates vary by state due to different regulations, but cities within a state can also have dramatic differences in average premium.

“Insurance rates can vary by city because different cities have different levels of risk for accidents, theft, and vandalism,” says Cunningham. “For instance, cities with higher crime rates or more traffic congestion tend to have higher insurance rates compared to smaller, safer towns.”

While car insurance in Myrtle Beach may seem expensive, busier urban areas have even higher rates. For example, average monthly car insurance premiums in New York are more than double the average monthly rate in Myrtle Beach. Here’s a look at how Myrtle Beach premiums compare to other cities in South Carolina, along with popular cities across the nation.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Rock Hill$294$193
Spartanburg$230$148
Greenville$215$166
Charleston$300$206
Summerville$314$210
Columbia$273$178
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Chicago$219$92
Phoenix$228$117
Dallas$279$138
Houston$315$170
Philadelphia$343$156
Los Angeles$289$179
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Myrtle Beach car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about auto insurance in Myrtle Beach, check out Insurify’s guides on gap insurance in South Carolina and SR-22 insurance.

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in the city.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Myrtle Beach?

    USAA is the best company for cheap car insurance in Myrtle Beach. Its liability-only policies start at $40 per month. Myrtle Beach drivers can also find affordable car insurance with the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability-only rates as low as $42 and $44, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Myrtle Beach?

    The best car insurance company in Myrtle Beach is State Farm. That’s based on the company’s IQ Score, J.D. Power rankings, financial strength ratings from independent rating agencies like A.M. Best, NAIC complaint index, and more.

    USAA beats State Farm in most categories but is only available to military members and their families. GEICO and Travelers are also highly rated companies in Myrtle Beach, though Travelers has some issues with customer satisfaction. Both Travelers and Nationwide are good options for people seeking the best value.

  • Is car insurance expensive in Myrtle Beach?

    Car insurance in Myrtle Beach is more expensive than the national average, but lower than the South Carolina state averages. Comparing quotes from top companies is a great way to find affordable car insurance in Myrtle Beach.

  • Would insurance pay for a beached car in Myrtle Beach?

    Usually not. Most full-coverage car insurance policies won’t pay for damage sustained during off-road driving. If you take your car off-road and get water damage as a result, your car insurance likely won’t cover the repairs. However, if your car gets stuck in the mud or sand and you have roadside assistance, the coverage may pay to winch your vehicle, depending on the policy. Ask your insurance agent for details.

  • Is Myrtle Beach within a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina isn’t a no-fault state. South Carolina uses a tort liability system, which means that the driver who causes the crash is responsible for paying for the other party’s losses.[10]

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. J.D. Power. "2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. J.D. Power. "2022 Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction."
  4. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  5. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  6. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  7. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  8. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring / Insurance Score."
  9. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  10. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Frequently Asked Questions About Automobile Insurance."
